Microsoft Fixes Windows 11 Media Creation Tool Issue on Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft has fixed an issue affecting the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool (version 26100.6584), which previously failed to work as expected on Windows 10 PCs. The bug caused the tool to close unexpectedly without any error message, preventing users from creating bootable installation media for Windows 11.

The issue happened at a particularly inconvenient time, with Windows 10 support end date was on the horizon. Many users had turned to the Media Creation Tool to prepare for a smooth upgrade or clean install of Windows 11, only to find the tool wasn’t working.

Microsoft officially confirmed the issue earlier this month, noting that the affected version was released on September 29, 2025, and primarily impacted Windows 10 version 22H2 devices. While some initially suspected compatibility problems with Arm64-based systems.

According to Microsoft’s update on October 28, 2025, the problem has now been fixed. A new version of the Media Creation Tool is available for download from the official Microsoft Software Download page.

The updated tool works correctly on Windows 10 devices and can once again create bootable USB drives or ISOs for reinstalling or upgrading to Windows 11. Microsoft also reminded users that direct ISO downloads for x64 devices remain available under the “Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)” section of the same page.