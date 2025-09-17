Overwatch 2 Season 18 (Mid-Season) Patch Notes: Phantom Thieves crossover, Anniversary 2025, Hero updates & more

There are bunch of bug fixes included in the mid-season update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Blizzard’s September 16 update kicks off Season 18 (mid-season) in Overwatch 2. The patch introduces the Phantom Thieves crossover, the Anniversary 2025 event, competitive improvements, and sweeping hero balance changes. Players also get Stadium upgrades with bots and custom rules. Here’s complete overview of patch notes for the game sourced from official website.

Phantom Thieves crossover event

Overwatch 2 patch notes confirm a limited-time Phantom Thieves collab running September 16–29. The event adds Persona 5–inspired skins, UI changes, and secret map interactions.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2025 returns

Anniversary 2025 runs September 16–October 13. Classic modes like Junkenstein’s Lab and Mirrorwatch return, with rotating rewards, Legendary loot boxes, and Mythic Prisms. Below are all the changes coming up for you:

Week 1 kicks off with Mischief & Magic and Overwatch Classic Launch Meta where you can earn a Legendary and Epic Loot Box, a Legendary Lifeweaver Skin, souvenirs, icons, and more!

Week 2 dive back into the Mirrorwatch and Overwatch Classic Moth Meta and earn a Legendary and Epic Loot Box, weapon charms, and other exciting rewards.

Week 3 doubles down on chaos with Totally Normalwatch and Overwatch Classic Goats Meta and earn another Legendary Loot Box alongside player icons, sprays and other surprises!

Week 4 closes strong with Junkenstein’s Laboratory and Overwatch Classic Golden Meta and get Mythic Prism bonuses alongside more souvenirs, sprays, icons, weapon charms, XP, a namecard, and an epic lootbox!

The September 16 Overwatch 2 patch notes highlight a new Leaver Compensation system. Players lose less rank if a teammate abandons. Higher ranks get reduced protection, while leavers still face full penalties.

Hero balance changes in patch notes

The Overwatch 2 Season 18 patch brings notable hero updates. Here’s quick rundown:

Hazard : Damage trimmed across Spike Guard and Violent Leap.

: Damage trimmed across Spike Guard and Violent Leap. Ramattra : Gains extra armor in Nemesis Form.

: Gains extra armor in Nemesis Form. Roadhog : Stronger Scrap Gun crits and faster Breather regen.

: Stronger Scrap Gun crits and faster Breather regen. Wrecking Ball : Ammo reduced, Minefield duration cut.

: Ammo reduced, Minefield duration cut. Genji & Hanzo : Nerfs to Deflect and Storm Arrows.

: Nerfs to Deflect and Storm Arrows. Torbjörn : Longer Overload, stronger Molten Core.

: Longer Overload, stronger Molten Core. Tracer : Higher perk cost, but now officially added to the Stadium roster with a huge kit of new powers and items.

: Higher perk cost, but now officially added to the Stadium roster with a huge kit of new powers and items. Widowmaker : Shorter Grappling Hook cooldown and deadlier Venom Mine.

: Shorter Grappling Hook cooldown and deadlier Venom Mine. Brigitte : More Shield Bash damage.

: More Shield Bash damage. Lucio & Wuyang: Slight nerfs to firepower and healing.

The September 16 patch for Overwatch 2 Season 18 lets players host custom Stadium matches with bots and new rulesets. AI teammates and opponents make it easier to test comps or play casually.

Bug fixes

The pattch notes also includes dozens of fixes address progression errors, UI glitches, and mislabeled skins. Stadium also gets polish across visuals and mechanics. Here’s everything detailed on the official website:

General

Fixed an issue that caused the Spectate and Join Game options to disappear from the Social tab.

Fixed an issue with the “Leave as Group” option that prevented players from leaving with their group.

Fixed an issue with the Gladiator: LXXVI skin being incorrectly labeled as a legendary.

Fixed an issue where Baptiste’s progression rewards were not awarded correctly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused charms and souvenirs to not appear in the Hero Gallery.

Fixed an issue that displayed incorrect prices in certain regional stores.

Fixed an issue where you could not use certain cosmetics with the Nerf Weapon Skin equipped on Baptiste.

Fixed a bug that caused some player progression levels to be higher than intended. Some players may see their level reduce.

Heroes

D.Va

Fixed an issue with D.Va’s Defense Matrix drain rate reduction when using the Precision Fusion perk.

Venture

Fixed an issue with Venture’s Burrow ability that caused a delay when attempting to use subsequent abilities after emerging.

Wuyang

Fixed an issue with Wuyang’s “autofire after controlling orb” setting, which should now respond appropriately.

Stadium

General

Fixed an issue where players near stadium rank convergence started to gain extremely low SP.

Fixed an issue where some Stadium rewards were being incorrectly unequipped on logout.

Junkrat

Fixed an issue with Junkrat’s Concussion Mine not increasing damage when using the “Champion’s Kit” mod.

Moira

Fixed an issue with the damaging orb deployed from Moira’s “Optimal Overflow” power that could bounce off unintended surfaces.

Orisa

Fixed an issue with visual effects on Orisa’s spear when the “Spynstem Update” power was equipped.

Fixed an issue with deflected shots from Orisa’s Javelin Spin not aligning with the reticle when using the “Spynstem Update” power.

Pharah

Fixed an issue with Pharah’s primary fire rocket that could visually follow the same path as the homing rocket after using the “Heat Seekers” power.

Solider: 76