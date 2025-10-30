Xbox Free Play Days Bring Black Ops 6, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and More This Weekend

Xbox is ending October with a massive Free Play Days lineup that blends nostalgia, strategy, and chaos. Starting October 30 through November 2, Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Multiplayer and Zombies), Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dead by Daylight, CATAN, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for free.

Meanwhile, Yes, Your Grace and Post Trauma are available for all Xbox players without any subscription required. Whereas Post Trauma comes with a 2-hour timed trial. The highlight of this week’s lineup is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which allows players to dive into Multiplayer and Zombies modes at no cost.

With over 40 maps including Gravity and Rig, plus six Round-Based Zombies maps, it’s a chance to test the new season before committing. Anime fans can go Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, training alongside Goku and friends or joining global raid missions with up to 300 players.

For something scarier, Dead by Daylight is free for Halloween weekend with up to 60% off the base game during the Shocktober sale. If you prefer strategy, CATAN: Console Edition brings the classic board game to life with smart AI and cross-play.

Moreover, if you want a narrative-heavy RPG, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader takes you into a sprawling sci-fi universe aboard your personal voidship.