Bluetooth LE Audio in Windows 11: What you need to know

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Back at the Microsoft Build 2023 conference, Microsoft announced that Bluetooth Low Energy Audio is coming on Windows 11, a first for the PC ecosystem.

Microsoft released the feature on Windows 11 for the next generation of wireless audio devices, in a partnership with Samsung and Intel. The feature promised to bring high-quality audio at low power while also delivering better experiences for your calls, videos, and music on compatible devices.

Wireless earbuds like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro significantly benefited from this feature, but Microsoft aimed to bring the feature to more devices. So, now, the Redmond-based tech giant has shared some new support documents for accessing and granting access to Bluetooth LE Audio in Windows 11.

Here is what you need to know about Bluetooth Low Energy Audio

There are two types of Bluetooth connections: Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth LE or Bluetooth Low Energy. All the Bluetooth devices on the market use either one or the other.

However, when it comes to audio devices, especially wireless headphones, Bluetooth Classic is preferred because it uses radio continuously. That means Bluetooth Classic can achieve a higher throughput, which makes it more suitable for audio transfers.

Bluetooth Low Energy, on the other hand, sacrifices audio quality for much lower energy consumption, and this is the main reason why it hasn’t been suitable for wireless devices. Until recently.

Bluetooth Low Energy Audio came out, and with it, a new era for wireless audio devices, especially headphones, has begun.

With the new Bluetooth Energy Audio headphones, you’ll get the same audio quality for a much longer. The headphones will be far more sustainable and better overall in every aspect.

And these aspects will also be valid for your PC, as well. Laptops will significantly benefit from this Bluetooth type, as lower power means less energy consumed. So their batteries will last much longer.

Another essential feature is that Bluetooth LE Audio can deal much better with audio distance. For example, a Bluetooth LE Audio connection will have no problem sustaining sound over longer distances than Bluetooth Classic.

This means you can move freely without worrying that you’ll disconnect.

You also need to know that this type of Bluetooth will become the new standard moving on. For example, Apple already implemented it in their AirPods, but not every device has. Many existing wireless headphones still have Bluetooth Classic, but that’ll change as Low Energy Audio becomes the norm.

What are the Bluetooth Low Energy Audio requirements in Windows 11

According to Microsoft, to access Bluetooth Low Energy Audio in Windows 11, users have to:

Run Windows 11, version 22H2 or newer.

Install compatible Bluetooth LE support and a compatible audio codec.

Have LE Audio capable drivers from the manufacturer for both the Bluetooth LE radio and the audio codec.

To know if your system is capable of Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, head over to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices window, and under the Device settings section, check out if the Use LE Audio when available is on. If you don’t have the option, your system is incompatible. Ours is not, as you can see below.

If you have it, turn it on and connect your Bluetooth LE-capable headphones to your PC.