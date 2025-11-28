30+ New Games Are Coming to Xbox Next Week (December 1–5)

Microsoft has announced its full lineup of games launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC between December 1 and 5. The upcoming week brings a mix of major releases, retro remasters, horror titles, roguelites, platformers, and family-friendly picks. Some if the botable titles coming next week on Xbox include Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Octopath Traveler 0, Routine, and Blood: Refreshed Supply.

You can check the complete day-by-day release schedule of every game confirmed for next week:

December 1

  • Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  • Crime Simulator
  • Seven Days Until Morning

December 2

  • Brok: The Bar Brawl
  • Cute Bonfire
  • Elon and Friends: Winter Pack
  • Sleep Awake
  • Slimeboo

December 3

  • Octopath Traveler 0
  • Caput Mortum
  • Dungeons and Ducklings
  • Malachite: Temple of the Sun
  • Octo Curse
  • RoboHero
  • Winterlight
  • Yakuza: Shadows of New York

December 4

  • Blood: Refreshed Supply
  • Routine (Game Pass)
  • Baseless
  • Detective – Rainy Night
  • Finding America: The Heartland CE
  • Mist: Evolution
  • The Phantom
  • ReSetna
  • Sacrifice For Sale
  • Sophie’s Animal Clinic

December 5

  • I’m on Observation Duty 8
  • Connect It!
  • M.A.U.S
  • Pixapple Adventure
  • Santa’s World
  • Security Booth: Director’s Cut
  • Speed Factor
  • Stacky Dash
  • Tank Mechanic Simulator – Reinforced

