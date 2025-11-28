30+ New Games Are Coming to Xbox Next Week (December 1–5)
Microsoft has announced its full lineup of games launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC between December 1 and 5. The upcoming week brings a mix of major releases, retro remasters, horror titles, roguelites, platformers, and family-friendly picks. Some if the botable titles coming next week on Xbox include Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Octopath Traveler 0, Routine, and Blood: Refreshed Supply.
You can check the complete day-by-day release schedule of every game confirmed for next week:
December 1
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Crime Simulator
- Seven Days Until Morning
December 2
- Brok: The Bar Brawl
- Cute Bonfire
- Elon and Friends: Winter Pack
- Sleep Awake
- Slimeboo
December 3
- Octopath Traveler 0
- Caput Mortum
- Dungeons and Ducklings
- Malachite: Temple of the Sun
- Octo Curse
- RoboHero
- Winterlight
- Yakuza: Shadows of New York
December 4
- Blood: Refreshed Supply
- Routine (Game Pass)
- Baseless
- Detective – Rainy Night
- Finding America: The Heartland CE
- Mist: Evolution
- The Phantom
- ReSetna
- Sacrifice For Sale
- Sophie’s Animal Clinic
December 5
- I’m on Observation Duty 8
- Connect It!
- M.A.U.S
- Pixapple Adventure
- Santa’s World
- Security Booth: Director’s Cut
- Speed Factor
- Stacky Dash
- Tank Mechanic Simulator – Reinforced
