30+ New Games Are Coming to Xbox Next Week (December 1–5)

Microsoft has announced its full lineup of games launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC between December 1 and 5. The upcoming week brings a mix of major releases, retro remasters, horror titles, roguelites, platformers, and family-friendly picks. Some if the botable titles coming next week on Xbox include Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Octopath Traveler 0, Routine, and Blood: Refreshed Supply.

You can check the complete day-by-day release schedule of every game confirmed for next week:

December 1

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Crime Simulator

Seven Days Until Morning

December 2

Brok: The Bar Brawl

Cute Bonfire

Elon and Friends: Winter Pack

Sleep Awake

Slimeboo

December 3

Octopath Traveler 0

Caput Mortum

Dungeons and Ducklings

Malachite: Temple of the Sun

Octo Curse

RoboHero

Winterlight

Yakuza: Shadows of New York

December 4

Blood: Refreshed Supply

Routine (Game Pass)

Baseless

Detective – Rainy Night

Finding America: The Heartland CE

Mist: Evolution

The Phantom

ReSetna

Sacrifice For Sale

Sophie’s Animal Clinic

December 5