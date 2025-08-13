PC Maintenance Software: 6 Best to Use in 2025

Essential tools to get the best out of your Windows devices

Let us explore some of the best PC maintenance software.

Do you feel like your computer is getting slower every day? Do the programs that usually ran immediately take a long time to load? Does it feel like forever while waiting for your Windows operating system to boot? If so, then a clean-up of your PC is required.

If that’s the case, it is recommended that you clean up your PC’s hard drives regularly, just like we clean our homes.

We will show you some of the best tools for this.

What is computer maintenance software?

These are tools that help your computer remain at optimum efficiency. They do not give the device new superpowers, but they ensure that elements that may reduce productivity or lead to damage are eradicated from the computer.

They may come in different categories, including:

Registry cleaners – These are a category of third-party utilities created for Microsoft Windows OS to delete unnecessary objects from the Windows Registry.

– These are a category of third-party utilities created for Microsoft Windows OS to delete unnecessary objects from the Windows Registry. Antimalware – This computer program is intended to prevent, identify, and eliminate malware and is also known as antivirus software.

– This computer program is intended to prevent, identify, and eliminate malware and is also known as antivirus software. Repair tools – PC repair tools are pieces of software that assist in fine-tuning your operating system by focusing on certain problems it could run into and eliminating these problems to fix or enhance the PC’s overall user experience.

In some cases, they may blend these categories and exist to do basic housekeeping on your devices.

So let us explore them and show you the best PC maintenance software you must try.

Fortect is one of the greatest maintenance tools on the market because it has an intuitive interface and numerous helpful features. Firstly, it helps you scan your computer comprehensively to establish its condition and find out which components are outdated or missing and is causing a slow performance. The scanning process takes approximately five minutes and it consists of an advanced OS technology that offers a comparison between your operating system and a healthy one to rectify any damage. You can effortlessly clean up your PC and free up space in a second by deleting all junk files, build-ups, and other broken files from your folders, disk, and hard drive. Fortect is also able to keep your device safeguarded by checking for malware and viruses to erase further the damaged files caused by these digital threats and replace them with healthy components. Furthermore, you can optimize your Windows Registry by letting Fortect check for invalid or corrupted registry entries that are left behind by different apps. Other best features: Thorough scanning diagnostic

60-day money-back guarantee

Windows damage repair

Browser Cleanup

Real-time software monitoring

Here is another PC maintenance software you want to have in your toolbox that allows you to make your PC run faster. This software can repair your system and allows real-time PC optimization, Windows registry cleaner optimization, etc. Iobit Advanced is a powerful software and a good competitor for Iolo System Mechanics Pro. The optimization results from our tests showed that the software from Iolo is a bit better than the Iobit software. Even though it doesn’t offer the same results as the Iolo software, Iobit Advanced still has a powerful engine and a wide range of features that will help you refresh your computer. The software benefits from advanced AI-powered scanning that scans modules and finds those most likely slowing down your device. Dramatically boost your browsing speed by up to 300%. The tool will optimize your browser settings to make everything flow faster. Besides being a great software, IObit is also quite comprehensive and easy to use, having an intuitive design and a nice-looking interface. Lastly, the Free and Pro option contains different but essential functions. Other features: Basic and premium PC cleaning and optimization

Registry deep cleaning

Face ID intruder capture

Auto care for PC as scheduled

Internet Booster

CCleaner is a free PC optimization software with incredibly powerful and efficient tools designed to help slow PCs. With this program, you can easily remove unnecessary files, fix registry errors, and shred files. You can also optimize the software already installed on your computer to make it run faster. We love it because it can clean all known internet browsing software like Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, etc., and the process is done automatically by CCleaner. Furthermore, it can delete your browser cookies, internet history, download history, cache, and even clear the log of your last session’s activity. CCleaner has been released in 3 different versions, the Free, Professional, and Professional Plus packages. Each of these offers different capabilities ranging from standard privacy protection, complete cleaning, and file recovery to a Defraggler to keep hard disks healthy and running efficiently. Other features: Standard cleaning

Driver Updater functionality

Privacy protection

Real-time junk monitor

Software Updater

This is a great and easy-to-use PC optimization tool developed by one of the leaders of the antivirus market. You can get Avast Cleanup by buying their antivirus or separately. Firstly, this software is very user intuitive and can help you improve your computer’s speed and performance. Even though Avast Cleanup is not such a powerful tool as the other programs presented in this article, the features included in Avast Cleanup cover all the clean-up tools needed to make your computer come back to life. Besides cleaning up your PC, Avast Cleanup will also clean your browser, removing traces and temporary data from over 25 different browsers. Additionally, you will keep your registry files clean and benefit from automatic maintenance. You don’t even need to do anything! The program will keep everything tidy for you. Furthermore, Avast Cleanup has an automatic software updater that ensures your apps are updated with the latest versions. This is great since updates bring more than just features. They improve security and remove bugs. Other features: Speed up and revive your PC

Give your PC a proper cleanup

Fix your PC problems

Puts apps to sleep

Removes bloatware and forgotten programs

Cleans up your browser

This great PC maintenance software can help you make your PC run faster by deleting unnecessary files, blocking bloatware, cleaning out RAM, or deleting your browsing history and caches. System Mechanic Ultimate Defense offers two ways of scanning your PC. The Quick Scan feature allows you to quickly scan your PC for any errors. Additionally, the Deep Scan feature covers all the nooks and crannies of your computer, delving into the C partition system files to check for any registry errors, corrupt files, etc. The software increases the available speed of your components, including CPU and GPU. Cleaning the storage, it also speeds up your HDD/SDD. Additionally, the software wipes sensitive browsing history and other data from your browser to keep you safe and secure. Lastly, the program will identify and remove over 50 types of junk files from your device to make more room for your multimedia. Other features: Malware blocking

Privacy protection privacy

Data recovery.

Bloatware removal

