PC Maintenance Software: 6 Best to Use in 2025
Essential tools to get the best out of your Windows devices
8 min. read
Updated on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Key notes
- You need PC maintenance software if you don’t want your computer to get slower every day.
- We provide you with a market-leading tool that can make your PC run faster by deleting junk files.
- You can also find here software that efficiently diagnoses and fixes system problems.
Let us explore some of the best PC maintenance software.
Do you feel like your computer is getting slower every day? Do the programs that usually ran immediately take a long time to load? Does it feel like forever while waiting for your Windows operating system to boot? If so, then a clean-up of your PC is required.
If that’s the case, it is recommended that you clean up your PC’s hard drives regularly, just like we clean our homes.
We will show you some of the best tools for this.
What is computer maintenance software?
These are tools that help your computer remain at optimum efficiency. They do not give the device new superpowers, but they ensure that elements that may reduce productivity or lead to damage are eradicated from the computer.
They may come in different categories, including:
- Registry cleaners – These are a category of third-party utilities created for Microsoft Windows OS to delete unnecessary objects from the Windows Registry.
- Antimalware – This computer program is intended to prevent, identify, and eliminate malware and is also known as antivirus software.
- Repair tools – PC repair tools are pieces of software that assist in fine-tuning your operating system by focusing on certain problems it could run into and eliminating these problems to fix or enhance the PC’s overall user experience.
In some cases, they may blend these categories and exist to do basic housekeeping on your devices.
So let us explore them and show you the best PC maintenance software you must try.
What is the best PC maintenance software to use?
Fortect – Advanced optimizing technology
Fortect is one of the greatest maintenance tools on the market because it has an intuitive interface and numerous helpful features.
Firstly, it helps you scan your computer comprehensively to establish its condition and find out which components are outdated or missing and is causing a slow performance.
The scanning process takes approximately five minutes and it consists of an advanced OS technology that offers a comparison between your operating system and a healthy one to rectify any damage.
You can effortlessly clean up your PC and free up space in a second by deleting all junk files, build-ups, and other broken files from your folders, disk, and hard drive.
Fortect is also able to keep your device safeguarded by checking for malware and viruses to erase further the damaged files caused by these digital threats and replace them with healthy components.
Furthermore, you can optimize your Windows Registry by letting Fortect check for invalid or corrupted registry entries that are left behind by different apps.
Other best features:
- Thorough scanning diagnostic
- 60-day money-back guarantee
- Windows damage repair
- Browser Cleanup
- Real-time software monitoring
FortectMaintain your computer clean and in optimal health state by clearing all junk files and cyber threats with this tool.
IObit Advanced SystemCare Pro – Real-time PC optimization
Here is another PC maintenance software you want to have in your toolbox that allows you to make your PC run faster. This software can repair your system and allows real-time PC optimization, Windows registry cleaner optimization, etc.
Iobit Advanced is a powerful software and a good competitor for Iolo System Mechanics Pro. The optimization results from our tests showed that the software from Iolo is a bit better than the Iobit software.
Even though it doesn’t offer the same results as the Iolo software, Iobit Advanced still has a powerful engine and a wide range of features that will help you refresh your computer.
The software benefits from advanced AI-powered scanning that scans modules and finds those most likely slowing down your device.
Dramatically boost your browsing speed by up to 300%. The tool will optimize your browser settings to make everything flow faster.
Besides being a great software, IObit is also quite comprehensive and easy to use, having an intuitive design and a nice-looking interface.
Lastly, the Free and Pro option contains different but essential functions.
Other features:
- Basic and premium PC cleaning and optimization
- Registry deep cleaning
- Face ID intruder capture
- Auto care for PC as scheduled
- Internet Booster
CCleaner – Robust optimization software
CCleaner is a free PC optimization software with incredibly powerful and efficient tools designed to help slow PCs.
With this program, you can easily remove unnecessary files, fix registry errors, and shred files. You can also optimize the software already installed on your computer to make it run faster.
We love it because it can clean all known internet browsing software like Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, etc., and the process is done automatically by CCleaner.
Furthermore, it can delete your browser cookies, internet history, download history, cache, and even clear the log of your last session’s activity.
CCleaner has been released in 3 different versions, the Free, Professional, and Professional Plus packages. Each of these offers different capabilities ranging from standard privacy protection, complete cleaning, and file recovery to a Defraggler to keep hard disks healthy and running efficiently.
Other features:
- Standard cleaning
- Driver Updater functionality
- Privacy protection
- Real-time junk monitor
- Software Updater
Avast Cleanup – User-friendly optimizer
This is a great and easy-to-use PC optimization tool developed by one of the leaders of the antivirus market. You can get Avast Cleanup by buying their antivirus or separately.
Firstly, this software is very user intuitive and can help you improve your computer’s speed and performance.
Even though Avast Cleanup is not such a powerful tool as the other programs presented in this article, the features included in Avast Cleanup cover all the clean-up tools needed to make your computer come back to life.
Besides cleaning up your PC, Avast Cleanup will also clean your browser, removing traces and temporary data from over 25 different browsers.
Additionally, you will keep your registry files clean and benefit from automatic maintenance. You don’t even need to do anything! The program will keep everything tidy for you.
Furthermore, Avast Cleanup has an automatic software updater that ensures your apps are updated with the latest versions.
This is great since updates bring more than just features. They improve security and remove bugs.
Other features:
- Speed up and revive your PC
- Give your PC a proper cleanup
- Fix your PC problems
- Puts apps to sleep
- Removes bloatware and forgotten programs
- Cleans up your browser
System Mechanic Ultimate Defense – Quick and deep scan options
This great PC maintenance software can help you make your PC run faster by deleting unnecessary files, blocking bloatware, cleaning out RAM, or deleting your browsing history and caches.
System Mechanic Ultimate Defense offers two ways of scanning your PC. The Quick Scan feature allows you to quickly scan your PC for any errors.
Additionally, the Deep Scan feature covers all the nooks and crannies of your computer, delving into the C partition system files to check for any registry errors, corrupt files, etc.
The software increases the available speed of your components, including CPU and GPU. Cleaning the storage, it also speeds up your HDD/SDD.
Additionally, the software wipes sensitive browsing history and other data from your browser to keep you safe and secure.
Lastly, the program will identify and remove over 50 types of junk files from your device to make more room for your multimedia.
Other features:
- Malware blocking
- Privacy protection privacy
- Data recovery.
- Bloatware removal
- Repair function
System Mechanic Ultimate DefenseThis trusted optimizer software will ensure your PC stays clean and runs like it’s brand new.
Ashampoo WinOptimizer – Great advanced maintenance options
Here is another PC maintenance software.
Under the hood of WinOptimizer, a powerful engine offers advanced maintenance options besides regular PC cleanup tasks like those for clearing caches and temporary internet files.
One of the best features of WinOptimizer is that you can declutter hard disks, repair invalid shortcuts and delete browsing history and cookies by clicking the One-Click Optimization button.
This software will help you manage or disable redundant Windows tasks and take up system resources.
Furthermore, it will manage your cookies, deleting the ones you don’t need and removing other temporary files. So, you do not have to worry about the changes that will be made on your hard drive and get you fast results.
Other features:
- Runs hard drive benchmarks
- Manage and customize context menus
- Complete control over startup programs and services
- File encryption
- Hard drive backup
These makeup handy PC maintenance and cleaning software you can use for free, and they all have paid options for extra functionality.
Let us know what option you chose from this list in the comment section below.
User forum
0 messages