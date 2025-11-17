40 New Games Are Landing on Xbox This Week (Nov 17 to 21)

The Berlin Apartment drops on Xbox today

News
This Week on Xbox (November 17 to 21)
Microsoft is back again with this week’s Xbox lineup, and it’s one of the pack weeks of the month. The standout addition in this week’s lineup is the SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide. It’ll land on Xbox on November 18 with a ghost-themed new adventure featuring the Flying Dutchman, King Neptune and more.

If you’re looking for something fresh in the roguelike category, you’ve the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, which enters Game Preview on November 19 and also joins Game Pass. Fans of fast action can jump into Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road on November 20.

Meanwhile, strategy fans can return to the Wild West in Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster, launching November 20 with enhanced visuals and modern upgrades. If you prefer something calmer, The Berlin Apartment arrives November 17.

Xbox Releases: November 17–21

DateGame Title
Nov 17The Berlin Apartment
Nov 18SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
Remnants of the Rift
RoboHero
Sektori
Spikeball Smash
The Cute Whale
Nov 19Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview, Game Pass)
Demonschool
Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room
Slide Stories: Neko and Friends
StarLight Riders: HyperJump
The Last Shot Arcades
Wiz Quest: Crystal Power
Nov 20Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (Game Pass)
Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster
Bus World
Cat God Ranch
Football, Tactics & Glory – Treble Deluxe Edition
Kiosk
Neon Inferno
Pad Quad
Saborus
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
Solid Void – Art Nonograms
Nov 21Terrifier: The Artcade Game
Aery – Peace of Mind 4
A Maze Against Time
Burger Master
Castle Heroes
Chompy Chomp Chomp Party
Croc’s Dynamite Blast
Diamond Painting ASMR
Drizzlepath: Picturae
Empire Invasion
Fantasy Aquarium
JDM: Japanese Drift Master
NeonBlast
Sailing the Winds
Save Room – The Merchant

So, for which game are you most excited for? Is it SpongeBob’s new ghost hunt? Or The Outlaws remaster? Please let us know in the comments below.

