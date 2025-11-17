40 New Games Are Landing on Xbox This Week (Nov 17 to 21)
The Berlin Apartment drops on Xbox today
Microsoft is back again with this week’s Xbox lineup, and it’s one of the pack weeks of the month. The standout addition in this week’s lineup is the SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide. It’ll land on Xbox on November 18 with a ghost-themed new adventure featuring the Flying Dutchman, King Neptune and more.
If you’re looking for something fresh in the roguelike category, you’ve the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, which enters Game Preview on November 19 and also joins Game Pass. Fans of fast action can jump into Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road on November 20.
Meanwhile, strategy fans can return to the Wild West in Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster, launching November 20 with enhanced visuals and modern upgrades. If you prefer something calmer, The Berlin Apartment arrives November 17.
Xbox Releases: November 17–21
|Date
|Game Title
|Nov 17
|The Berlin Apartment
|Nov 18
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
|Remnants of the Rift
|RoboHero
|Sektori
|Spikeball Smash
|The Cute Whale
|Nov 19
|Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview, Game Pass)
|Demonschool
|Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room
|Slide Stories: Neko and Friends
|StarLight Riders: HyperJump
|The Last Shot Arcades
|Wiz Quest: Crystal Power
|Nov 20
|Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (Game Pass)
|Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster
|Bus World
|Cat God Ranch
|Football, Tactics & Glory – Treble Deluxe Edition
|Kiosk
|Neon Inferno
|Pad Quad
|Saborus
|Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
|Solid Void – Art Nonograms
|Nov 21
|Terrifier: The Artcade Game
|Aery – Peace of Mind 4
|A Maze Against Time
|Burger Master
|Castle Heroes
|Chompy Chomp Chomp Party
|Croc’s Dynamite Blast
|Diamond Painting ASMR
|Drizzlepath: Picturae
|Empire Invasion
|Fantasy Aquarium
|JDM: Japanese Drift Master
|NeonBlast
|Sailing the Winds
|Save Room – The Merchant
So, for which game are you most excited for? Is it SpongeBob’s new ghost hunt? Or The Outlaws remaster? Please let us know in the comments below.
