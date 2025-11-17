40 New Games Are Landing on Xbox This Week (Nov 17 to 21)

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Microsoft is back again with this week’s Xbox lineup, and it’s one of the pack weeks of the month. The standout addition in this week’s lineup is the SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide. It’ll land on Xbox on November 18 with a ghost-themed new adventure featuring the Flying Dutchman, King Neptune and more.

If you’re looking for something fresh in the roguelike category, you’ve the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, which enters Game Preview on November 19 and also joins Game Pass. Fans of fast action can jump into Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road on November 20.

Meanwhile, strategy fans can return to the Wild West in Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster, launching November 20 with enhanced visuals and modern upgrades. If you prefer something calmer, The Berlin Apartment arrives November 17.

Xbox Releases: November 17–21

Date Game Title Nov 17 The Berlin Apartment Nov 18 SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide Remnants of the Rift RoboHero Sektori Spikeball Smash The Cute Whale Nov 19 Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview, Game Pass) Demonschool Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room Slide Stories: Neko and Friends StarLight Riders: HyperJump The Last Shot Arcades Wiz Quest: Crystal Power Nov 20 Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (Game Pass) Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster Bus World Cat God Ranch Football, Tactics & Glory – Treble Deluxe Edition Kiosk Neon Inferno Pad Quad Saborus Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury Solid Void – Art Nonograms Nov 21 Terrifier: The Artcade Game Aery – Peace of Mind 4 A Maze Against Time Burger Master Castle Heroes Chompy Chomp Chomp Party Croc’s Dynamite Blast Diamond Painting ASMR Drizzlepath: Picturae Empire Invasion Fantasy Aquarium JDM: Japanese Drift Master NeonBlast Sailing the Winds Save Room – The Merchant

So, for which game are you most excited for? Is it SpongeBob’s new ghost hunt? Or The Outlaws remaster? Please let us know in the comments below.