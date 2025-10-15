Age of Empires 2: DE — Chronicles Alexander the Great DLC Now Available on Xbox, PS5 & Steam

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition — the Chronicles: Alexander the Great DLC is now available and it expands the classic RTS with new civilizations, campaigns, and content.

The expansion adds a massive 18-mission campaign that follows Alexander’s legendary conquests across Greece, Persia, Egypt, and India. Players can command the Macedonians, Thracians, and Puru, each with distinct bonuses, tech trees, and hero units.

Built as the largest Age of Empires II: DE story to date, the campaign includes new building sets, improved visuals, and immersive voiceovers to match the historic scale of Alexander’s journey.

The DLC is available now across Steam, Xbox, Microsoft Store and PlayStation 5, with cross-play support so players on different platforms can team up or compete.

Beyond the campaign, this update brings balance fixes, performance improvements, and enhanced AI behaviors for existing civilizations. Multiplayer fans can also use the new civs in Skirmish, Ranked, or Co-op modes.

The expansion follows the earlier Victors and Vanquished update released this year, continuing Microsoft and World’s Edge’s push to keep the legendary RTS vibrant on modern systems.

Players can purchase the Chronicles: Alexander the Great DLC today as a standalone add-on or as part of the Age of Empires II: DE Complete Collection.