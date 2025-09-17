Age of Empires 2 DE Update Kills Infinite Farms, Brings Back 3D Water

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition just pushed a second “micro” hotfix to clean up issues from the last major patch. Build 155976 went live on September 16 and zeroes in on a handful of gameplay bugs and visual regressions—most notably killing an infinite farm exploit and restoring the 3D water effect that had mysteriously flattened for some players. After updating, your title screen should show Build 155976.

On the gameplay side, shift-queued attack orders are reliable again—units won’t skip later targets when an early one dies, and Onagers won’t stop after their first queued shot. A quirky interaction where deleting a Scorpion mid-shot could nuke resource nodes is gone. Chickens can no longer be lured to the Town Center (back to being properly unlurable), Poles get a consistent gold trickle while mining stone, and Cenotes now spawns the standard four starting sheep as expected. And yes, the infinite food from farms bug has been closed.

Quality-of-life tweaks round it out: spectators now see civilizations correctly once delayed matches begin, the Elite Cannon Galleon finally has a proper training hotkey post-upgrade, and over-zealous username censoring on consoles has been toned down. On PC, launching from CaptureAge without Steam running no longer hard-crashes, and the Microsoft Store/Game Pass build correctly recognizes installed DLC.

Campaign fixes target blockers in Attila #1 (saving Bleda now triggers the right follow-up), Liu Bei #1 (the “destroy hideouts” objective now completes), and a Chronicles entry—Grand Campaign #7: Earth and Water—where the Hall of Emissaries foundation had been disappearing. Modders also get relief: data mods with an English strings file no longer need that file duplicated across every language to load. (

The team flags this as part two of a planned duo of small patches, and points anyone still hitting oddities to the live Known Issues tracker while investigations continue.