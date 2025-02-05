Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars has a release date, and it's coming really soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Age of Mythology: Retold’s first expansion, Immortal Pillars, will be released on March 4, 2025, and it’s already available to pre-order on Microsoft Store and Steam.

The expansion, which will be free to all those who purchased the Premium Edition of the game, will focus on Chinese mythology, and it will feature a nine-level campaign, 12 new gods, new myth units inspired by this mythology, and new buildings, new mods, and so on.

It was already announced last year after the game was released, and fans were already excited about it since the community well-received Retold.

Age of Mythology: Retold – Immortal Pillars is based on the Age of Mythology: Tale of the Dragon expansion pack, released almost a decade ago. That expansion, based on Chinese mythology, sought to bring new life to the once-popular RTS classic, but it had an adverse reaction back then.

However, with the release of Retold, the expansion might finally become what it intended to be: a foray into one of the world’s most fascinating mythologies.

You can watch the trailer for Age of Mythology: Retold – Immortal Pillars below, and don’t forget to pre-order the game. You can also purchase the Premium Edition of the game.

Are you excited for it?