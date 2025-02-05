Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars has a release date, and it's coming really soon

Are you ready for it?

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Flavius Floare 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Age of Mythology Retold Immortal Pillars

Age of Mythology: Retold’s first expansion, Immortal Pillars, will be released on March 4, 2025, and it’s already available to pre-order on Microsoft Store and Steam.

The expansion, which will be free to all those who purchased the Premium Edition of the game, will focus on Chinese mythology, and it will feature a nine-level campaign, 12 new gods, new myth units inspired by this mythology, and new buildings, new mods, and so on.

It was already announced last year after the game was released, and fans were already excited about it since the community well-received Retold.

Age of Mythology: Retold – Immortal Pillars is based on the Age of Mythology: Tale of the Dragon expansion pack, released almost a decade ago. That expansion, based on Chinese mythology, sought to bring new life to the once-popular RTS classic, but it had an adverse reaction back then.

However, with the release of Retold, the expansion might finally become what it intended to be: a foray into one of the world’s most fascinating mythologies.

You can watch the trailer for Age of Mythology: Retold – Immortal Pillars below, and don’t forget to pre-order the game. You can also purchase the Premium Edition of the game.

Are you excited for it?

More about the topics: age of mythology, Games

Flavius Floare

Flavius Floare Shield

Tech Journalist

Flavius is a writer and a media content producer with a particular interest in technology, gaming, media, film and storytelling. He's always curious and ready to take on everything new in the tech world, covering Microsoft's products on a daily basis. The passion for gaming and hardware feeds his journalistic approach, making him a great researcher and news writer that's always ready to bring you the bleeding edge!

User forum

0 messages