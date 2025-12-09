Agent Mode is Generally Available in Excel Web

Microsoft is finally pushing Agent Mode in Excel to more people. The feature is now live for Excel on the web, and it’s the first major rollout for Microsoft 365 Copilot commercial users and Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers.

According to Microsoft’s announcement, Agent Mode represents a significant step forward for Copilot inside Excel. Instead of relying on single-turn prompts, the agent can now plan, execute, and refine multi-step workflows directly inside a workbook. You can use natural language instructions that translate into live sheet updates.

As reported, Microsoft is also emphasizing transparency with this rollout. Users will be able to review how Copilot interprets prompts, understand the reasoning behind each action, and verify the steps being taken. For financial models and forecasting work, this shift toward explainable AI is a much-needed upgrade.

Agent Mode can help generate entire workbooks, run what-if analyses, build budgets, model forecasts, repair broken formulas, analyze large datasets, surface anomalies, and even create charts, dashboards, and pivot tables. These are native Excel elements that continue updating as underlying data changes—something power users have wanted for years.

The current release is available today on Excel for Web, with Microsoft planning to expand support to Windows and Mac clients in January. As of now, Agent Mode in Excel for Web is available in major languages such as English, Spanish, Japanese, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and Simplified Chinese.

The company will also bring Agent Mode to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers in January, widening access beyond business customers.

So, what do you think about Excel’s new Agent Mode? Share your thoughts in the comments below.