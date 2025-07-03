AI might not be your best friend, but Meta is working on making it feel like one

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

AI has taken over calendars, emails, shopping lists—and now, it wants to remember your favorite movie soundtrack. Meta is training its AI chatbots to send friendly, follow-up messages without being prompted.

According to leaked internal documents obtained by Business Insider, the project, dubbed “Project Omni,”aims to keep users engaged on its AI Studio platform by mimicking more human-like conversations that circle back to earlier chats.

These bots, made using AI Studio, can already take on specific roles like chefs, designers, or fan-facing personalities. Now, they’ll be trained to reference past conversations and reach out with questions or suggestions, something like, “Hope you’re having a harmonious day! Want movie night picks?”

The follow-ups only happen if the user initiates a chat and exchanges at least five messages within two weeks. No response to the first proactive message? The bot won’t ping again. Meta says it’s currently testing the feature, and it draws heavily from personalization based on prior exchanges.

Contractors from Alignerr, the data labeling firm helping train the bots, told BI that each persona is carefully crafted to maintain tone and context.AI chatbots are expected to follow Meta’s content standards and avoid emotionally heavy or controversial topics, unless a user brings them up first.

Whether this feels like thoughtful engagement or a virtual double text, Meta hopes the feature improves retention and keeps AI Studio bots top of mind.