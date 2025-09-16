AMD Launches Ryzen 5 5600F, Ryzen 5 9500F, and Ryzen 7 9700F as New “F-Series” CPUs for AM4 and AM5

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

AMD has officially launched new F-series desktop CPUs to its Ryzen family, expanding support for both AM4 and AM5 platforms. For the uninitiated, the F-series refers to CPUs without integrated graphics, designed for users who rely on discrete GPUs.

One if the surprise announncement was of the Ryzen 5 5600F (via X/@momo_us). It’s a Zen 3-based processor that breathes new life into the AM4 socket. It offers six cores, 12 threads, a 3.0 GHz base clock, and boosts up to 4.0 GHz. With 35 MB of cache and a 65 W TDP, it’s a cost-efficient for older builds.

Besides refreshing the AM4 platform, AMD launched two new Zen 5-based processors for its latest AM5 platform: the Ryzen 5 9500F and Ryzen 7 9700F.

The 9500F packs six cores and 12 threads, with speeds reaching up to 5.0 GHz. Whereas, the 9700F offers eight cores and 16 threads with boost clocks up to 5.5 GHz. Both operate at 65 W TDP and feature expanded L3 caches for gaming and productivity workloads.

The Ryzen 5 5600F confirms that AM4, now in its ninth year, is still relevant for budget and mid-range users. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9000F series expands AMD’s AM5 lineup with more affordable options in the new Zen 5 family.

As of now, there’s no information about the price of any of these new CPUs. However, it’s worth noting that the Ryzen 5 9500F has been listed for “global” availability. For Ryzen 7 9700F, it’s “N/A”. While we don’t know what it means, we speculate it to be US-only launch. Only time will tell, if it’s true. If we receive any comment from AMD, we’ll update this section for you.