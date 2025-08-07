AMD revenue climbs 32% to $7.7 billion on strong chip sales

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

AMD has posted one of its strongest quarters yet. The company earned $872 million in profit on $7.7 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, up 23% and 32% year-over-year. A big chunk of that momentum came from exploding demand for its AI and PC chips.

AMD’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, pointed to record-breaking sales in both servers and PCs. “We are seeing robust demand across our computing and AI product portfolio,” she said, highlighting a bullish outlook for the second half of the year. The MI350 accelerator ramp-up and strong EPYC and Ryzen sales are key drivers.

AMD’s biggest business this quarter wasn’t datacenter chips, it was client and gaming. The segment pulled in $3.6 billion, a massive 69% jump from last year. Ryzen PC processors led the charge, racking up $2.5 billion in revenue alone, thanks to high demand for the new Zen 5 lineup.

Gaming section racked up $1.1 billion in revenue, up 73%, fueled by semi-custom sales tied to console partners and a rebound in Radeon GPU demand. Not to forget, AMD’s Data Center unit added $3.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Export limits to China did create some drag, but strong demand for AI-heavy workloads kept things moving.

AMD notes that the Embedded section dipped during the quarter, with revenue falling 4% YOY to $824 million. All in all, the strong financial results suggests that AMD’s bet on AI and next-gen silicon are paying off.