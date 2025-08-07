AMD revenue climbs 32% to $7.7 billion on strong chip sales
Bet on AI and next-gen silicon seemingly paying off
AMD has posted one of its strongest quarters yet. The company earned $872 million in profit on $7.7 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, up 23% and 32% year-over-year. A big chunk of that momentum came from exploding demand for its AI and PC chips.
AMD’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, pointed to record-breaking sales in both servers and PCs. “We are seeing robust demand across our computing and AI product portfolio,” she said, highlighting a bullish outlook for the second half of the year. The MI350 accelerator ramp-up and strong EPYC and Ryzen sales are key drivers.
AMD’s biggest business this quarter wasn’t datacenter chips, it was client and gaming. The segment pulled in $3.6 billion, a massive 69% jump from last year. Ryzen PC processors led the charge, racking up $2.5 billion in revenue alone, thanks to high demand for the new Zen 5 lineup.
Gaming section racked up $1.1 billion in revenue, up 73%, fueled by semi-custom sales tied to console partners and a rebound in Radeon GPU demand. Not to forget, AMD’s Data Center unit added $3.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Export limits to China did create some drag, but strong demand for AI-heavy workloads kept things moving.
AMD notes that the Embedded section dipped during the quarter, with revenue falling 4% YOY to $824 million. All in all, the strong financial results suggests that AMD’s bet on AI and next-gen silicon are paying off.
