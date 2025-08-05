Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Rain World, and More Join Xbox Game Pass This August

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox Game Pass is getting a fresh batch of games this August, and the lineup covers just about every mood. Whether you’re into stealth, strategy, roguelikes, or survival, there’s something coming your way.

Let’s start with the big one. Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives August 7 for cloud, console, and PC players. You’ll step into Basim’s world as he rises from street thief to Master Assassin in ninth-century Baghdad. It’s one of the most anticipated additions this month, and yes, it’s available through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Rain World is already available across all platforms, including Xbox. It is unique survival platformer where you’re a slugcat dodging predators and trying to survive in a broken ecosystem. On August 6, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, MechWarrior 5: Clans, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap drop for Xbox Series X|S..

The same week, Aliens: Fireteam Elite returns to the library on August 12, and 9 Kings (Game Preview) hits PC on August 14. Let’s not forget that Descenders Next and He Is Coming are also available now in Game Preview.

A few updates are worth checking out, too. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is getting enhanced graphics and modes, and Sea of Thieves kicks off Season 17 on August 14 with new cargo runs and heists. Xbox Game Pass perks also include bonuses for Smite 2, Naraka: Bladepoint, War Thunder, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Moreover, Anthem, Persona 3 Reload, and Farming Simulator 22 are leaving on August 15.