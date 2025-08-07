ASUS Unveils ROG Astral RTX 5090 With 32 GB GDDR7 Power

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

ASUS isn’t holding back with its new GPU. The ROG Astral RTX 5090 BTF OC Edition is now official, and it’s here for those who can go all out for performance. To catch you up, ASUS first teased the GPU It at Computex 2025, and the final specs confirm what many expected.

The ROG Astral RTX 5090 BTF OC Edition comes loaded with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a wide 512-bit bus, running at 28 Gbps. It’s built on NVIDIA’s new architecture, pushing 21,760 CUDA cores, and connects through PCIe 5.0. That’s not all; it also offers HDMI 2.1b and triple DisplayPort 2.1b support.

Image: ASUS

What makes this model interesting isn’t just the performance, but the power setup. ASUS went ahead with a modular GC-HPWR connector, which pairs with its BTF motherboards for a cleaner build. But you can still hook it up to standard ATX systems using a 12V-2×6 pin connector, so you’re not stuck upgrading everything.

The cooling setup is chunky, bringing in four fans, a phase-change thermal pad, and MaxContact copper spreader to pull heat off the die. All that metal pushes the weight close to 3kg, and the length past 350mm, so yeah, you need check your case clearance.

As far as price is concerned, it’s set you back $3,850. So, if you are someone who is into ultra-high-end specs with clean cable routing and modular compatibility, this ASUS GPU is for you.