Battlefield 6 Opens Free Trial For Season 1 This Week Across Three Modes

Battlefield 6 is opening its doors for a full week, and the good news is that you an jump in without paying a cent. The Season 1 Free Trial starts on November 25 at 4 a.m. PT and runs until December 2, allowing you to enter three playlists, three maps, and plenty of chaos.

The trial includes Initiation Breakthrough, Team Tactical modes, and All-Out Warfare. You also get access to the newest maps, Eastwood and Blackwell Fields, along with the fan-favorite Siege of Cairo. All you have to do is download the free Battlefield: REDSEC client on your platform, and you’re in.

If you already play REDSEC, all your progress, including rank, gear, unlocks, and more, carry over without any hassle. And if you buy the full Battlefield 6 game after the trial, everything moves with you.

For those unaware, Initiation Breakthrough is the best starting point. It mixes players and bots in 48-player fights, giving newcomers a chance to learn objectives, classes, and weapons at a comfortable pace. Wins and losses don’t matter here, it’s about understanding the flow of Battlefield combat.

The trial also includes Team Deathmatch and Sabotage, which offers faster, and more focused infantry action. If you’re looking for something bigger, All-Out Warfare brings classic Conquest and Escalation, with vehicles, wide maps, and nonstop battles.

EA is also giving away a free “Lethal Force” sniper weapon package in REDSEC until November 30. Just log in and claim it. If you’ve been curious about Battlefield 6, this week is the perfect time to jump in with your squad.