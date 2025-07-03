Battlefield 6 Targets 100M Players as Development Costs Cross $400 Million

The game might release before March 2026

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Battlefield 2042 feature image

EA isn’t playing it safe with the next Battlefield. Codenamed “Glacier,” the upcoming title is shaping up to be one of the company’s boldest projects yet, with development costs already crossing the $400 million mark, according to a report from Ars Technica.

That same report, based on interviews with former EA developers, says EA is aiming for a player base of 100 million. For context, Battlefield 2042 only brought in around 22 million players. The jump is massive, and the studio’s expectations are clearly high.

A player base that large suggests EA is looking far beyond traditional multiplayer. That’s where Battle Royale speculation comes in. As GameRant points out, most games that cross the 100M player mark offer a Battle Royale experience. While not confirmed, all signs point in that direction.

Still, longtime fans have reasons to be optimistic. The return of the popular Rush mode has already been confirmed through previous leaks. DICE is reportedly pulling from the best parts of past Battlefield games, so this isn’t a full-on pivot, more like a modern remix of what’s worked before.

Official details are expected to drop later this summer. For now, fans are watching closely, hoping Glacier can balance new ambitions with the core Battlefield DNA.

More about the topics: battlefield 6, Games, xbox games

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages