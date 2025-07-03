Battlefield 6 Targets 100M Players as Development Costs Cross $400 Million

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

EA isn’t playing it safe with the next Battlefield. Codenamed “Glacier,” the upcoming title is shaping up to be one of the company’s boldest projects yet, with development costs already crossing the $400 million mark, according to a report from Ars Technica.

That same report, based on interviews with former EA developers, says EA is aiming for a player base of 100 million. For context, Battlefield 2042 only brought in around 22 million players. The jump is massive, and the studio’s expectations are clearly high.

A player base that large suggests EA is looking far beyond traditional multiplayer. That’s where Battle Royale speculation comes in. As GameRant points out, most games that cross the 100M player mark offer a Battle Royale experience. While not confirmed, all signs point in that direction.

Still, longtime fans have reasons to be optimistic. The return of the popular Rush mode has already been confirmed through previous leaks. DICE is reportedly pulling from the best parts of past Battlefield games, so this isn’t a full-on pivot, more like a modern remix of what’s worked before.

Official details are expected to drop later this summer. For now, fans are watching closely, hoping Glacier can balance new ambitions with the core Battlefield DNA.