11 Best PC Games Under 20 GB to Download and Play Today
7 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Big-sized games, like games under 20 GB for PC, deliver deep, engaging experiences as they have a lot more data that could offer you an amazing gaming experience. Each title here stays between 10 GB and 20 GB, offering rich content optimized for mid-range PCs and SSD-conscious gamers.
This list contains:
- RPGs
- Shooters
- Horror
- narrative adventure
These genres are ideal for players seeking quality without massive installs (over 20 GB in size). Many titles here are featured in performance-focused gameplay content, ensuring a smooth experience across various systems, especially Windows 11 and Windows 10.
Table of contents
- Why to choose a game under 20 GB?
- What are the best games under 20 GB for PC gamers?
Why to choose a game under 20 GB?
Choosing a game under 20 GB ensures you get full-featured, content-rich experiences without sacrificing storage space. These titles often offer expansive worlds, cinematic stories, and high replay value yet remain compact enough to install, update, and manage easily.
A mid-size install strikes a balance between depth and efficiency—perfect for Steam Deck users, SSD owners, and anyone wanting major gaming experiences without the bloat of 50 GB+ titles. They download faster, patch quicker, and run smoothly on average hardware.
What are the best games under 20 GB for PC gamers?
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3, by CD Projekt RED, is a legendary open-world RPG praised for its mature storytelling, expansive world, and memorable characters. Released in 2015, it consistently earns high critical acclaim and still sees heavy modding traffic today.
Despite being known to freeze during intense audio scenes, many players find comfort in optimization tips available online, like those addressing the Witcher 3 freeze with sound issues. At about 15 GB, this narrative-rich experience remains a compact yet powerful journey.
Game Highlights:
- Rich, branching storylines and side quests
- Optimized performance with frequent patches
- Immersive world design and vibrant characters
Fallout 4
Fallout 4 from Bethesda (2015) puts you in a post-nuclear Boston, blending deep RPG mechanics with base building and open-world exploration. Its modding community keeps the game fresh years later.
The 13 GB base install now includes improvements seen in its acclaimed GOTY version, which has recently launched on Xbox One – a boost in community and technical support for a richer experience.
Game Highlights:
- Vast world with rich storytelling and crafting
- Strong mod support and DLC inclusions
- Acts as a benchmark for post-apocalyptic RPGs
Control
Control, by Remedy Entertainment (2019), blends supernatural combat and exploration inside the unsettling Oldest House. Its telekinetic Parkour and destructible environments earned it instant acclaim.
The roughly 17 GB installation supports high-impact visuals without demanding extremes, , offering polished perform ance across modern hardware.
Game Highlights:
- Telekinetic powers meet destructible world physics
- Cinematic presentation with strong narrative twists
- Optimized for a range of systems
Metro 2033 Redux
4A Games’ Metro 2033 Redux (2014) rebuilds the acclaimed 2010 shooter with enhanced visuals and survival-horror elements set in Moscow’s Metro tunnels. Critics praised its atmosphere and resource-driven gameplay.
The 15 GB install delivers immersive gameplay with updated textures and lighting, seamlessly fitting mid-range rigs.
Game Highlights:
- Dark, immersive environments
- Balance of action and survival
- Updated visuals in Redux version
Tomb Raider (2013)
Crystal Dynamics rebooted Lara’s origin story in 2013 with cinematic flair and emotional resonance. Critics praised the gritty tone, strong character growth, and gameplay variety.
Running at 12 GB, this adventure has occasional display driver errors (a common issue with older hardware), guidance on resolving these is covered in the Shadow of Tomb Raider display driver error fix, which often helps streamline older engines.
Game Highlights:
- Emotional origin tale with smooth traversal
- Fluid combat and environmental puzzles
- Performance-friendly settings presets
Mafia II
Mafia II, from 2K Czech (2010), is a story-rich action-adventure set in a 1940s crime world. It earned strong praise for its narrative and period atmosphere despite some open-world limitations.
The 13 GB file size makes it a solid storytelling choice without heavy performance demands. Its cinematic storytelling and vintage setting offer a compelling standalone experience.
Game Highlights:
- Atmospheric mid-century world
- Strong narrative and character arcs
- Compact and optimized design
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Developed by Rocksteady Studios in 2009, Arkham Asylum revitalized superhero games with its immersive combat, exploration, and storytelling. It won wide acclaim and awards for its innovative Bat gameplay.
At exactly 10 GB, it’s one of the earliest AAA titles optimized for older PCs, delivering polished combat and rich atmosphere without high-end hardware.
Game Highlights:
- Innovative Freeflow combat
- Atmospheric, story-driven levels
- Runs well on dated systems
Dead Space (2008)
EA Redwood Shores’ Dead Space delivers survival horror excellence aboard the USG Ishimura. Praised for its tension, atmosphere, and dismemberment mechanics, it remains a genre staple.
The 12 GB game’s influence endures, amplified by the upcoming remake’s launch trailer that showcases the rebirth of the series: Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer: “Humanity Ends Here” Unveiled.
Game Highlights:
- Creepy ambiance and weapon dismemberment
- Tight, claustrophobic level design
- Compact but high-quality horror experience
Dishonored
Dishonored, developed by Arkane Studios in 2012, is a stealth-action marvel set in a grim, plague-ravaged city. Its creative powers system and world design earned it widespread critical praise.
With a 15 GB footprint, it’s a favorite among mid-spec gamers. Its mission structure and replay options create an addictive loop of stealth experimentation.
Game Highlights:
- Multiple ways to approach missions
- Rich world-building and art direction
- Performance-friendly gameplay scales
Life Is Strange
Life Is Strange (2015) by Dontnod is a narrative adventure in which choices and time-rewind powers shape the story. It received acclaim for emotional writing and character-driven structures.
It installs in about 12 GB, offering a heartfelt story in small disk space. The episodic format and narrative weight make it a powerful indie standout.
Game Highlights:
- Choice-driven emotional narrative
- Time-rewind mechanics
- Manageable install size
SOMA
Frictional Games’ SOMA (2015) explores existential horror beneath the deep sea. Its introspective narrative and psychological tension received praise alongside its immersive environment.
The 14 GB file size offers a polished experience with minimal hardware demand, perfect for thought-provoking scares.
Game Highlights:
- Intelligent, philosophical horror storytelling
- Minimal combat, maximum suspense
- Immersive underwater atmosphere
11 Best PC GAMES UNDER 20 GB Install Tips
Install these games on SSDs for optimal performance. Leave 5 GB free per title to accommodate updates or optional high-res packs. Many run well on mid-spec machines and are frequently highlighted in technical support content.
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Every title is optimized for performance between 10–20 GB and works well on Steam Deck-level hardware.
Use store-page options to disable non-essential DLC or high-res textures, and uninstall when not playing.
Yes, leave at least 100 GB free on your SSD if you intend to install multiple titles and support ongoing updates.
🧾 Final Take
These 11 Best PC Games under 20 GB showcase impactful gaming in moderate file sizes. From rich RPG worlds to atmospheric horror, each title strikes balance between depth and performance, ideal for SSD and Steam Deck users optimizing storage.
📢 META DESCRIPTION
11 Best PC games under 20 GB 🎮 Witcher 3, Fallout 4, Control & more, top gaming experiences without bloating your SSD ✅
User forum
0 messages