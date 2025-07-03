11 Best PC Games Under 20 GB to Download and Play Today

Big-sized games, like games under 20 GB for PC, deliver deep, engaging experiences as they have a lot more data that could offer you an amazing gaming experience. Each title here stays between 10 GB and 20 GB, offering rich content optimized for mid-range PCs and SSD-conscious gamers.

This list contains:

RPGs

Shooters

Horror

narrative adventure

These genres are ideal for players seeking quality without massive installs (over 20 GB in size). Many titles here are featured in performance-focused gameplay content, ensuring a smooth experience across various systems, especially Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Why to choose a game under 20 GB?

Choosing a game under 20 GB ensures you get full-featured, content-rich experiences without sacrificing storage space. These titles often offer expansive worlds, cinematic stories, and high replay value yet remain compact enough to install, update, and manage easily.

A mid-size install strikes a balance between depth and efficiency—perfect for Steam Deck users, SSD owners, and anyone wanting major gaming experiences without the bloat of 50 GB+ titles. They download faster, patch quicker, and run smoothly on average hardware.

What are the best games under 20 GB for PC gamers?

The Witcher 3, by CD Projekt RED, is a legendary open-world RPG praised for its mature storytelling, expansive world, and memorable characters. Released in 2015, it consistently earns high critical acclaim and still sees heavy modding traffic today.

Despite being known to freeze during intense audio scenes, many players find comfort in optimization tips available online, like those addressing the Witcher 3 freeze with sound issues. At about 15 GB, this narrative-rich experience remains a compact yet powerful journey.

Game Highlights:

Rich, branching storylines and side quests



Optimized performance with frequent patches



Immersive world design and vibrant characters



Get it on Steam Page

Fallout 4 from Bethesda (2015) puts you in a post-nuclear Boston, blending deep RPG mechanics with base building and open-world exploration. Its modding community keeps the game fresh years later.

The 13 GB base install now includes improvements seen in its acclaimed GOTY version, which has recently launched on Xbox One – a boost in community and technical support for a richer experience.

Game Highlights:

Vast world with rich storytelling and crafting



Strong mod support and DLC inclusions



Acts as a benchmark for post-apocalyptic RPGs



Get it on Steam Page

Control, by Remedy Entertainment (2019), blends supernatural combat and exploration inside the unsettling Oldest House. Its telekinetic Parkour and destructible environments earned it instant acclaim.

The roughly 17 GB installation supports high-impact visuals without demanding extremes, , offering polished perform ance across modern hardware.

Game Highlights:

Telekinetic powers meet destructible world physics



Cinematic presentation with strong narrative twists



Optimized for a range of systems



Get it on Steam Page

4A Games’ Metro 2033 Redux (2014) rebuilds the acclaimed 2010 shooter with enhanced visuals and survival-horror elements set in Moscow’s Metro tunnels. Critics praised its atmosphere and resource-driven gameplay.

The 15 GB install delivers immersive gameplay with updated textures and lighting, seamlessly fitting mid-range rigs.

Game Highlights:

Dark, immersive environments



Balance of action and survival



Updated visuals in Redux version



Get it on Steam Page

Crystal Dynamics rebooted Lara’s origin story in 2013 with cinematic flair and emotional resonance. Critics praised the gritty tone, strong character growth, and gameplay variety.

Running at 12 GB, this adventure has occasional display driver errors (a common issue with older hardware), guidance on resolving these is covered in the Shadow of Tomb Raider display driver error fix, which often helps streamline older engines.

Game Highlights:

Emotional origin tale with smooth traversal



Fluid combat and environmental puzzles



Performance-friendly settings presets



Get it on Steam Page

Mafia II, from 2K Czech (2010), is a story-rich action-adventure set in a 1940s crime world. It earned strong praise for its narrative and period atmosphere despite some open-world limitations.

The 13 GB file size makes it a solid storytelling choice without heavy performance demands. Its cinematic storytelling and vintage setting offer a compelling standalone experience.

Game Highlights:

Atmospheric mid-century world



Strong narrative and character arcs



Compact and optimized design



Get it on Steam Page

Developed by Rocksteady Studios in 2009, Arkham Asylum revitalized superhero games with its immersive combat, exploration, and storytelling. It won wide acclaim and awards for its innovative Bat gameplay.

At exactly 10 GB, it’s one of the earliest AAA titles optimized for older PCs, delivering polished combat and rich atmosphere without high-end hardware.

Game Highlights:

Innovative Freeflow combat



Atmospheric, story-driven levels



Runs well on dated systems



Get it on Steam Page

EA Redwood Shores’ Dead Space delivers survival horror excellence aboard the USG Ishimura. Praised for its tension, atmosphere, and dismemberment mechanics, it remains a genre staple.

The 12 GB game’s influence endures, amplified by the upcoming remake’s launch trailer that showcases the rebirth of the series: Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer: “Humanity Ends Here” Unveiled.

Game Highlights:

Creepy ambiance and weapon dismemberment



Tight, claustrophobic level design



Compact but high-quality horror experience



Get it on Steam Page

Dishonored, developed by Arkane Studios in 2012, is a stealth-action marvel set in a grim, plague-ravaged city. Its creative powers system and world design earned it widespread critical praise.

With a 15 GB footprint, it’s a favorite among mid-spec gamers. Its mission structure and replay options create an addictive loop of stealth experimentation.

Game Highlights:

Multiple ways to approach missions



Rich world-building and art direction



Performance-friendly gameplay scales



Get it on Steam Page

Life Is Strange (2015) by Dontnod is a narrative adventure in which choices and time-rewind powers shape the story. It received acclaim for emotional writing and character-driven structures.

It installs in about 12 GB, offering a heartfelt story in small disk space. The episodic format and narrative weight make it a powerful indie standout.

Game Highlights:

Choice-driven emotional narrative



Time-rewind mechanics



Manageable install size



Get it on Steam Page

Frictional Games’ SOMA (2015) explores existential horror beneath the deep sea. Its introspective narrative and psychological tension received praise alongside its immersive environment.

The 14 GB file size offers a polished experience with minimal hardware demand, perfect for thought-provoking scares.

Game Highlights:

Intelligent, philosophical horror storytelling



Minimal combat, maximum suspense



Immersive underwater atmosphere



Get it on Steam Page

11 Best PC GAMES UNDER 20 GB Install Tips

Install these games on SSDs for optimal performance. Leave 5 GB free per title to accommodate updates or optional high-res packs. Many run well on mid-spec machines and are frequently highlighted in technical support content.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Can these run on low or mid-tier PCs? Yes. Every title is optimized for performance between 10–20 GB and works well on Steam Deck-level hardware. How can I manage install size? Use store-page options to disable non-essential DLC or high-res textures, and uninstall when not playing. Should I keep more free space? Yes, leave at least 100 GB free on your SSD if you intend to install multiple titles and support ongoing updates.

🧾 Final Take

These 11 Best PC Games under 20 GB showcase impactful gaming in moderate file sizes. From rich RPG worlds to atmospheric horror, each title strikes balance between depth and performance, ideal for SSD and Steam Deck users optimizing storage.

