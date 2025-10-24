Bethesda Announces Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition for Consoles and PC

A decade later, Fallout 4 returns with all DLCs and over 150 new creations

Bethesda Game Studios is celebrating ten years of Fallout 4 with a special release, which it calls the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. And, it’ll release on November 10.

The Anniversary Edition packs the full Fallout 4 experience in one package and will be available digitally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It includes the base game and all six official expansions: Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the three Workshop add-ons.

From building vast settlements to fighting rogue machines, every major Fallout 4 story and mode will be available from the start. Bethesda isn’t stopping there. The Anniversary Edition also includes over 150 pieces of Creation Club content. And it includes fan-favorite mods with never-before-released additions.

Players can expect new weapons, skins, questlines, and even different breeds of Dogmeat, including huskies and Dalmatians. For the first time, Fallout 4 is getting an in-game Creations menu, allowing players to browse, download, and manage community-made and developer-curated content directly from within the game.

Bethesda says this will make discovering new experiences smoother and help bring more creative energy to the Commonwealth.