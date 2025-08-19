Black Myth: Zhong Kui Announced at Gamescom 2025 with Horror Twist

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The next chapter in the Black Myth franchise is here. Black Myth: Zhong Kui was unveiled during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live, following the massive success of Black Myth: Wukong.

The sequel promises to expand on Wukong’s acclaimed combat while introducing a darker, more horror-focused tone. You can check out the official teaser trailer below.

Unlike its predecessor, Zhong Kui centers on the Taoist deity known as the “king of ghosts,” who exorcises and commands evil spirits. Players can expect a single-player, action-focused RPG experience, though the teaser trailer leans heavily into horror and otherworldly elements rather than combat mechanics.

The short trailer sets an eerie scene. Two brothers argue before noticing two enormous monsters approaching. The camera then pans to a procession of demons, culminating in Zhong Kui himself riding a giant tiger, fully armored and ready for battle.

The imagery hints at more frightening environments and supernatural encounters, building on the creature design praised in Wukong. While the teaser does not show Zhong Kui in action, the narrative focus and horror-driven aesthetics signal a shift from the fast-paced spectacle of the previous game.

Fans of the series can expect the sequel to retain the challenging combat of the first game while exploring darker, more atmospheric themes. No official release date has been set for Black Myth: Zhong Kui, but the announcement has already hyped fans, thanks to visually striking and intense follow-up.