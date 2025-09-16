Black Ops 7 Early Access Beta Detailed for Xbox Game Pass Players

Everything you need before the beta launch

The wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is gearing up for its Early Access Open Beta, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers are among those getting first dibs.

The beta runs from October 2 to October 8, with an Early Access window from October 2–5, followed by an Open Beta phase from October 5–8.

How to Join the Black Ops 7 Early Access Beta

Players can grab a spot in Early Access by preordering the game through participating retailers or digital stores. Eligible editions include the Vault Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, Standard PC Edition, or any physical version.

Those who preorder via the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Battle.net, or Steam are automatically validated and don’t need a separate code. The same goes for active subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Console, making the process seamless for Xbox users.

What About Beta Codes?

If you preordered from a retailer, you’ll receive a 13-character Early Access code. This must be redeemed at callofduty.com/betaredeem using your Activision account. Once registered, Activision will email you a token before the beta begins.

What to do if you lose your code? You’ll need to contact your retailer directly. Keep in mind, codes only apply to retail preorders, and not digital store purchases or Game Pass access.

Keep these in mind, too

Beta tokens will be distributed close to the start date.

Access is tied to the console you select when redeeming.

Availability will vary by region and retailer.

Pre-load details are expected soon.

Microsoft has also noted about the Early Access in its Xbox Wire coverage by noting, “Master a cutting-edge arsenal and outmaneuver your enemies with the next level of Omnimovement during the Black Ops 7 Beta. Jump into brand-new 6v6 multiplayer maps coming at launch on November 14, all combining a new level of visual fidelity along with refined Multiplayer design for the most engaging Black Ops MP ever.”