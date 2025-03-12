BlizzCon, Blizzard's first community event under Microsoft's tutelage, returns in 2026

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the return of BlizzCon, the ultimate celebration of its games and community.

The event will take place on September 12-13, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center. This marks the end of a two-year hiatus, and it was last held in 2023.

BlizzCon has been a big part of Blizzard’s history since its inception in 2005, bringing together fans worldwide to celebrate their shared passion for Blizzard’s universes. The 2026 event promises to elevate this iconic celebration with various activities, including the Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competitions, and hands-on gameplay.

In the official announcement, Blizzard says it wants to build an unforgettable experience for all attendees. What to expect from BlizzCon 2026? Well, given that this is the first official BlizzCon under Microsoft’s tutelage, Midnight, the second expansion of the WOW Worldsoul Saga, will probably be out by then, so the company might unveil the last part, The Last Titan, which should be released around 2028.

Other surprises might finally be a StarCraft MMO, shooter, or possibly even Warcraft 4. I mean, why not? It could expand on the story that way, too, especially now that RTS games are making a comeback.

However, as BlizzCon 2026 will happen in over a year from now, these are just speculations, but fans can sign up for updates on BlizzCon news, special offers, and ticket sales by visiting the official BlizzCon website.

The company also said it will announce more details as the event approaches.