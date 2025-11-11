Browser Choice Alliance Accuses Microsoft of "Bribing" Users With Reward Points to Stick with Edge

Microsoft has had a history of promoting its apps and services to an extent that frustrates both users and competitors. If you use Windows 10, you must have seen many ads asking you to update to Windows 11 for better security, support, and new features. Speaking in the context of browsers, Edge has been heavily promoted by the company.

In the past, we have seen that when a user searches for Chrome from inside the Microsoft Edge browser, the company does its best to urge them to use Edge instead. It’s not that Google hasn’t tried similar tactics. But this time, Microsoft seems to have crossed all limits.

A report by Windows Latest from yesterday suggests that Microsoft has started offering users 1,300 Microsoft Rewards points to keep them hooked to Edge on Windows 11. Apparently, the offer appears when a user searches “Chrome” on Bing (via Edge).

Image credit: Windows Latest

As reported, those reward points can be converted into gift cards, and users who don’t want to retain the gift card can also donate the amount to an NGO.

Well, this very tactic has drawn the attention of the Browser Choice Alliance, which has now accused Microsoft of “bribing” users to keep using Edge. If you’re unaware, several big names, like Google and Opera, are behind this alliance.

In a statement given to Neowin earlier today, the Browser Choice Alliance said:

Rather than competing on the merits and letting users decide the best browser for their needs, Microsoft is now bribing users with the promise of Microsoft Rewards points that have real cash value. Microsoft should stand on the side of users instead of expanding its campaign to undermine consumer choice and lock out competing browsers.

The Browser Choice Alliance isn’t just upset about Microsoft’s recent tactic. It has also called out other long-standing anti-competitive practices that it believes limit user choice. These include forcing Microsoft 365 links to open in Edge, showing persistent pop-ups promoting the browser, advertising Edge when users search for alternatives, and even resetting the default browser to Edge in some cases.

While the group hasn’t announced any formal action on this matter, such as a lawsuit, we can’t deny the possibility. To catch you up, Opera filed a lawsuit against Microsoft in Brazil back in July, citing Microsoft’s “manipulative design tactics” to trick users into using Edge.