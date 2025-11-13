Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date, Time, Platform & How to Play Early

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The wait is almost over, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially launches today, November 14. Not to mention, it would be Activision’s next big chapter in its long-running FPS franchise. Players from some regions, however, have already started playing the game, thanks to regional time differences.

COD: Black Ops 7 is a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, which promises mind-bending campaign, brutal gameplay and supports up to four-player co-op. Not to mention, it is one of the biggest shooter games of 2025.

Black Ops 7 release time and availability

Based on where you live, the launch timing varies slightly. If you live in the US West Coast, you can start playing as early as 9PM PT on November 13 via Steam or Battle.net. Whereas, in the UK players can jump in from 5AM GMT on November 14. Xbox and PlayStation releases will follow similar staggered schedules worldwide. Also, check the table below for timings of more regions:

Date Time Region November 13 21:00 PST Los Angeles November 13 23:00 CST Mexico City November 14 00:00 EST New York November 14 02:00 BRT Sao Paulo November 14 05:00 GMT London November 14 06:00 CET Stockholm November 14 06:00 CET Paris November 14 07:00 SAST Johannesburg November 14 09:00 GST Dubai November 14 14:00 JST Tokyo November 14 14:00 KST Seoul November 14 16:00 AEDT Sydney

Is COD: Black Ops 7 on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Black Ops 7 is available on Xbox Game Pass, including Xbox consoles, PC via the Xbox app, and Cloud Gaming. However, only Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will get full access.

Zombies mode returns bigger than ever

Zombies fans have reason to celebrate. The game brings back the Dark Aether storyline, featuring the new Ashes of Damned map, the largest round-based Zombies experience in the series so far. Besides that, there’s Survival mode, a Cursed challenge mode, and the fan-favorite Dead Ops Arcade 4. Season One is expected to expand the undead action with more maps and content.

How to play COD: Black Ops 7 early

Players around the globe are already using the infamous “New Zealand trick” to access the game ahead of schedule. By setting your Activision account region and console location to New Zealand, you can manage to unlock early access. However, this method isn’t officially supported, so proceed at your own risks. We don’t endorse this trick.