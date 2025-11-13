Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date, Time, Platform & How to Play Early

Reality-shattering campaign, Zombies mode, and early access tricks here

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Black ops 7 beta_20251009_134341_0000
The wait is almost over, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially launches today, November 14. Not to mention, it would be Activision’s next big chapter in its long-running FPS franchise. Players from some regions, however, have already started playing the game, thanks to regional time differences.

COD: Black Ops 7 is a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, which promises mind-bending campaign, brutal gameplay and supports up to four-player co-op. Not to mention, it is one of the biggest shooter games of 2025.

Black Ops 7 release time and availability

Based on where you live, the launch timing varies slightly. If you live in the US West Coast, you can start playing as early as 9PM PT on November 13 via Steam or Battle.net. Whereas, in the UK players can jump in from 5AM GMT on November 14. Xbox and PlayStation releases will follow similar staggered schedules worldwide. Also, check the table below for timings of more regions:

DateTimeRegion
November 1321:00 PSTLos Angeles
November 1323:00 CSTMexico City
November 1400:00 ESTNew York
November 1402:00 BRTSao Paulo
November 1405:00 GMTLondon
November 1406:00 CETStockholm
November 1406:00 CETParis
November 1407:00 SASTJohannesburg
November 1409:00 GSTDubai
November 1414:00 JSTTokyo
November 1414:00 KSTSeoul
November 1416:00 AEDTSydney

Is COD: Black Ops 7 on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Black Ops 7 is available on Xbox Game Pass, including Xbox consoles, PC via the Xbox app, and Cloud Gaming. However, only Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will get full access.

Zombies mode returns bigger than ever

Zombies fans have reason to celebrate. The game brings back the Dark Aether storyline, featuring the new Ashes of Damned map, the largest round-based Zombies experience in the series so far. Besides that, there’s Survival mode, a Cursed challenge mode, and the fan-favorite Dead Ops Arcade 4. Season One is expected to expand the undead action with more maps and content.

How to play COD: Black Ops 7 early

Players around the globe are already using the infamous “New Zealand trick” to access the game ahead of schedule. By setting your Activision account region and console location to New Zealand, you can manage to unlock early access. However, this method isn’t officially supported, so proceed at your own risks. We don’t endorse this trick.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

