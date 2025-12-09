[UPDATE] ChatGPT is Down For Some Due to GitHub Authentication Outage; Codex Web Also Affected

[UPDATE | 17:06 PM IST, December 9, 2025] While the initial Unable to load site message is gone, users can’t view previous chats or start a new chat since ChatGPT is stuck while thinking. Check the image below:

[UPDATE | 16:57 PM IST, December 9, 2025] ChatGPT is still having hiccups; the same error is troubling users in Europe right now. Interestingly, there are not many user reports on Downdetector, which means a small group of users are affected right now.

[ORIGINAL STORY] OpenAI appears to be dealing with a series of GitHub authentication errors that affected Codex Web and are also causing instability across parts of the ChatGPT service. Reports coming in from Europe suggest that ChatGPT users are facing issues right now.

The ChatGPT website is currently throwing an “Unable to load site” error. Apparently, users who haven’t accessed any kind of VPN service are also having trouble accessing ChatGPT right now.

Speaking of GitHub authentication errors with Codex Web, the issue was first confirmed late Monday night and continued into early Tuesday (IST).

OpenAI updated its status page and shared that it was aware of the issue at 11:58 PM IST on December 8. The company confirmed elevated error rates impacting authentication flows. In yet another update, at 12:30 AM IST, the company said it had identified the root cause and was working on a fix, but developers continued to see intermittent failures.

Developers started reporting errors yet again at 3:30 AM IST, which prompted another round of investigation and monitoring. After several mitigation attempts throughout the night, OpenAI reported that it started seeing services getting restored at around 8:12 AM IST.

The company also noted that a fix was in place and recovery was underway. As of 11:25 AM IST, the company marked the incident as resolved and confirmed that “all impacted services have now fully recovered.”

The outage primarily affected users interfacing with Codex Web through GitHub authentication, a workflow heavily used by developers who rely on OpenAI models for coding tasks.