Check Every Trailers & Announcements From Xbox's 2025 Partner Preview Showcase

Xbox Partner Preview returned with a stacked 30-minute showcase loaded with new reveals, day-one Game Pass drops, and surprise game launches. As Xbox put it, the broadcast was “shining a light on our third-party partners with world premieres, new announcements, DLC reveals, and much more.”

According to Xbox, the show “revealed five brand new games, released three that you can play today, and announced nine new titles that will be playable day one on Game Pass Ultimate.” The team also highlighted that “all of the games featured in today’s show are Xbox Play Anywhere,” ensuring players can jump between consoles, PC, and handhelds seamlessly.

Here is your full recap, with every trailer, tidbits about the games, and surprise drops from the Xbox Partner Preview November 2025 showcase.

007 First Light

The showcase featured a first look at the Aston Martin Valhalla, described as “a state-of-the-art sports coupé with a few ‘special’ modifications (guns) built in especially for on-duty 00 Agents.” The supercar plays a major role in Bond’s missions when the game launches on March 27, 2026.

Armatus

Xbox premiered the first trailer for this third-person action-roguelite, introducing “a mysterious event known as The Vanishing, which has ended the world.” Armatus arrives in 2026, launching day one on Game Pass.

CloverPit

Described as the roguelite where “every spin contributes to your survival,” CloverPit is out today, playable across Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, and Game Pass Ultimate.

Crowsworn

A stylish action platformer set in the cursed land of Fearanndal, featuring “tight traversal mechanics with fluid combat manoeuvres.” The game will launch day one on Game Pass.

Dave the Diver + In The Jungle DLC

Dave the Diver is out today for Xbox, with its new expansion, In The Jungle, is arriving in early 2026.

Echo Generation 2

The sequel returns with “spooky, supernatural” vibes and turn-based battles inspired by classic ’80s and ’90s adventures. Coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.

Erosion

A world premiere for this western-themed isometric action game with a unique mechanic: “when you die, you respawn 10 years later.” Launching in spring 2026 via Game Preview.

Hitman World of Assassination

A standout reveal: Agent 47’s next Elusive Target sees him hunting “the alter ego Slim Shady, at the request of… yes, rapper, Eminem himself.”

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

A co-op Lovecraftian horror experience where players face “supernatural forces beyond comprehension.” Arriving summer 2026.

Raji: Kaliyuga

A surprise sequel set six years after the original game, shifting to “a full third-person action-adventure.” Launching day one on Game Pass.

Reanimal

From the creators of Little Nightmares, this co-op horror adventure sees siblings escaping a world “brimming with monsters and secrets.” The game launches in February 2026, with a demo available as of now.

Roadside Research

A comedic co-op sim where you’re an alien undercover at a gas station, tasked with “gathering intelligence on humans.” The game will launch in Q1 2026, day one on Game Pass.

Tides of Annihilation

A fantasy action-adventure inspired by Arthurian Legend, showcasing reality-shifting combat in a full boss fight reveal. Release date TBA.

Total Chaos

From the creator of Turbo Overkill, this first-person survival horror is available today on Xbox and Game Pass.

Vampire Crawlers

Poncle’s new first-person dungeon-crawling roguelike introduces familiar upgrades like “the bible, the whip, and of course, the garlic.” Coming soon to Game Pass.

Zoopunk

A sci-fi action game starring “sky-faring, traditional-weapon-wielding anthropomorphic animals,” landing in 2027.

With so many premieres, surprise launches, and Game Pass drops, the November Xbox Partner Preview had something for every kind of player. Tell us which game you’re most excited to try, and which reveal completely stole the show for you.