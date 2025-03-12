Chrome may soon integrate Google Lens into Address bar for Page Search

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After allowing users to search tabs, history, bookmarks, and even interact with Gemini directly from the Chrome address bar, Google is now developing a new “Page Search” feature powered Google Lens in the omnibox using the @page keyword.

If you’ve ever struggled to locate information on a webpage using the “Find in Page” feature, this new feature could simplify the process. Chrome may soon allow users to search within a webpage directly from the address bar with added power of Google Lens by using built-in Site Search shortcut @page, alongside existing shortcuts like @tabs, @history, and @bookmarks.

The @page feature is part of Chrome’s Starter Pack, a collection of pre-configured search tools that also includes @history, @bookmarks, @tabs, and @gemini. While we thought this as a text-based search tool, it now appears to use Google Lens for more advanced features.

When you type @page followed by a search term in the address bar, it triggers a Lens search within the current page. However, instead of simply highlighting text (like Ctrl+F), it opens Google Lens, allowing you to perform visual or contextual searches on the page’s content. please check the video.

Currently, the feature is still in development, as indicated by its placeholder URL (chrome://page/?q={searchTerms}).

Integrating page-context search powered by Lens into the address bar, may make browsing faster and more easier.

Apart from this ,Google has cancelled Chrome’s Auto Dark mode feature. and Chrome has started pushing users to use Gemini. Addionally chrome incognito will block third-party cookies by default.

What’s your take on Chrome adding Lens Search into address bar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.