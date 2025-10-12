Chrome’s New Security Setting Helps Keep You Safe on Unfamiliar Sites

Google is trying out a new safety feature in Chrome to help block harmful scripts and increase protection on websites you haven’t visited before.

After boosting security in Chrome, Google is testing a new safety feature in the browser to protect users from online threats on unfamiliar websites. The feature, called Automatic JavaScript Optimizer Control, is now available for those testing Chrome Canary.

This option appears in Chrome’s Privacy and Security settings as “Automatically disable JavaScript optimizers on unfamiliar sites.”

When you turn on this setting, Chrome blocks certain speed features the first time you visit any webpage. This makes it harder for harmful scripts to do any damage. Trusted sites you use regularly aren’t affected and will keep working as usual.

Chrome’s V8 engine helps websites work by making pages load fast and keeping features like buttons and videos running without interruption. Part of this engine, the JavaScript optimizer, helps code run fast. Unfortunately, attackers sometimes use it to sneak in harmful scripts.

In Privacy and Security → JavaScript optimization & security, Chrome gives users two main options:

Sites can use JavaScript optimization: Chrome runs faster, and websites work as designed. This keeps things speedy and fully functional.

Don’t allow sites to use JavaScript optimization: Chrome becomes more secure, but websites may slow down, and some features may not work as well.

Up until now, users had to choose between speed and safety.

Now, Google is testing a third choice:

Automatically disable JavaScript optimizers on unfamiliar sites: Block access to the JavaScript optimizer on newly visited sites.

With this new setting, Chrome can add extra protection when you visit a website for the first time. It helps to stop dangerous scripts on new or unknown websites. Familiar sites stay quick and work normally.

Turning off JavaScript optimization everywhere makes many sites slower. Leaving it on all the time can limit protection. This option helps Chrome act with care on new pages while keeping your favorite sites working normally.

This control is optional. It gives users more say in how Chrome handles newly visited sites.

Automatic JavaScript Optimizer Control brings extra protection to Chrome. It blocks harmful scripts on sites you haven’t visited before.

That’s not all. Chrome will no longer clear memory for frozen tabs, and Google is testing AI Action Chips on the Chrome New Tab Page, along with a new search box.