Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Becomes Xbox Game Pass’ Biggest Third-Party Hit of 2025

Sandfall Interactive’s breakout RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has officially become the biggest new third-party game launch on Xbox Game Pass this year. Microsoft says the ranking is based on unique players in the first 30 days, which shows just how quickly the game pulled in curious Xbox users.

The excitement around the title has been building for months. It dominated the Golden Joysticks and is expected to perform equally well at The Game Awards. So its strong Xbox Game Pass debut isn’t exactly a surprise. But for a brand-new studio releasing its first game, it’s a milestone that still feels surreal.

Sandfall creative director Guillaume Broche said the team is grateful for the response. He called the year “far beyond what any of us imagined,” noting how nerve-racking it was to ship a debut project. Fan support, he added, played a major part in helping the studio find its audience.

ID@Xbox Director Guy Richards says the team recognized the ambition from day one. Early builds showed a striking blend of JRPG mechanics, French cultural influences, and rich world-building. In other words, that distinct mix made it an easy pick for Game Pass.

Meanwhile, Broche credits the subscription service for helping them reach players who may have skipped a turn-based RPG otherwise. With Xbox Game Pass, people could try the early hours, explore Lumière, and see whether the style clicked with them.

If you haven’t tried Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s also an Xbox Play Anywhere title and included with Game Pass Ultimate.