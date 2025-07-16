Copilot Vision can now see your whole desktop in Windows 11

If you’re using Copilot on Windows 11, you’re about to get a smarter AI that can finally keep up with what you’re doing on screen.

Microsoft has started rolling out an update to the Copilot app, version 1.25071.125, that gives the Vision feature full access to your desktop. That means Copilot can now “see” everything open on your screen, not just individual apps.

This update is now live for all Windows Insiders, no matter which channel you’re on. The feature works by hitting the glasses icon in the Copilot composer, selecting your desktop, and then asking away. You can ask for help with UI elements, suggestions about a specific app, or even request analysis based on what’s on screen. Copilot will respond based on exactly what it sees, just like you would expect a human to do.

There’s also a more natural way to launch Copilot Vision: voice. If you’re talking to Copilot using your mic, you’ll now see the glasses button pop up during that conversation, too. That’s meant to make it easier to switch over to screen-aware help on the fly, without having to click through menus.

Microsoft noted in its announcement that while the rollout is available to all insiders, it still depends on your region. Copilot Vision’s desktop sharing is limited to countries where the feature is currently supported, and it might take a few days before the update shows up on your device.

