Don't expect Minecraft 2, or free-to-play Minecraft, anytime soon

Mojang confirmed that there are no plans for a sequel to Minecraft in an interview for IGN, humorously comparing the idea to creating an “Earth 2.”

Despite being 15 years old, Minecraft remains immensely popular, and the developers aim to support and evolve the game for at least another 15 years.

While the game’s aging technology presents challenges, Mojang is committed to introducing updates, such as the Vibrant Visuals graphics update, to keep the experience fresh.

For the same publication, the studio has also ruled out making Minecraft free-to-play or incorporating generative AI technology. Minecraft’s legacy continues to thrive without the need for a direct sequel.

I mean we built the game for a different purpose. So monetization doesn’t work in that way for us. It’s a purchase of the game and then that’s it. For us it’s important that our game is available for as many people as possible. And so I think that’s a very core value that it should be accessible for everyone. It’s the best deal in the world.

For those hoping Minecraft would get a sequel or become free, well, there you go. However, the game now has a Marketplace Pass, and it acts similar to the Xbox Game Pass.