Download Icecream Ebook Reader for Free on PC

There’s a lot of digitalized books in various formats just waiting to be read. And when it comes to ebook readers, there’s a couple of viable applications to choose.

At the top of free software solutions stands the Ebook Reader by IceCream Apps.

There are not many boxes to check when it comes to ebook readers but the IceCream Ebook Reader checks most of them, with classic interface and support for all known formats. Including EPUB, MOBI, FB2, PDF and other popular formats.

Besides the self-explanatory usual features, IceCream Ebook Reader has a well-designed digital book library, contextual Search and Translate options, annotations, and great night mode to kill off that blue tint and bring ease to readers eyes.

Also, you can configure fonts size and color or background and foreground colors. The PRO version offers some extra features like text-copying or editing titles and authors, and most importantly, the fullscreen support.

It’s simple and light, covering everything a reader needs in order to enjoy favorite books or comics. It works great for standard PCs, as well as Windows-powered tablets and phones.