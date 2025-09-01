Download IceCream Slideshow Maker Pro for Windows

Software

by Aleksandar Ognjanovic 

IceCream Slideshow Maker Pro

There is an abundance of slideshow and presentation tools you’ll run into if they fall into your interest points. And most of them, like the Powerpoint, will do just fine.

But if you like to take it a notch further, software like Slideshow Maker Pro from IceCream Apps studio is just the right tool for you.

It puts all professional features into an intuitive package in order to be accessible for both journeyman creators and newbies alike.

There’s an abundance of witty features. Starting with fancy transition effects and background audio, all the way through transitions and duration should finally result with high-resolution slideshows.

Best slideshow maker
icecream slideshow maker download
Icecream Slideshow maker
  • Pause/Resume your project
  • Enhanced control of time and transitions
  • 4K slideshow
  • Compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Download now free

It supports 4K slideshows, so the image resolution isn’t something you’ll need to worry about.

It has all the necessary customization tools and some more. With it, the slideshows and presentations can be immediately shared upon the creation process is done.

We suggest giving the free version a try and, if you want some extra features, going for the PRO version is a no-brainer.

Download IceCream Slideshow Maker Pro

Aleksandar Ognjanovic

