Edge for Business will now employ AI capabilities to protect customers against cyberthreats

Microsoft has announced new advanced data protection features for Edge for Business, focusing on securing personal and unmanaged devices (BYOD) and enhancing AI-related protections.

In a blog post, Microsoft says Edge for Business extends enterprise-grade data security controls to personal and unmanaged devices. The browser uses Microsoft Intune and Purview to ensure that only devices meeting specific security standards can access corporate resources.

Edge for Business will balance protection with productivity thanks to new real-time, context-aware data security policies.

Microsoft will also release new controls to prevent data leaks from typed prompts in consumer AI applications. These protections are integrated directly into Edge for Business, providing seamless security without additional extensions.

In the same announcement, Microsoft also unveiled that Edge for Business is now optimized for AI and designed to meet organizations’ needs by integrating with Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 licenses: it will offer built-in protections against phishing, malware, and unauthorized data access.

