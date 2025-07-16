How to Edit Videos in Windows 10 in 5 Steps

Want to trim, cut, or add music to videos without extra software? Windows 10 includes free video editing features that are easy to use – even for beginners.

Use the Built-In Video Editor in Photos App

1. Open the Photos App

Click Start > type Photos > open the app

2. Start a New Video Project

Click Video Editor at the top

at the top Select New video project

Give your project a name

3. Add Videos to the Project

Click + Add > From this PC

Choose the video(s) you want to edit

Drag them to the Storyboard

4. Edit Your Video

Trim : Cut the beginning or end

: Cut the beginning or end Split : Divide into clips

: Divide into clips Text : Add animated text

: Add animated text Filters : Apply visual effects

: Apply visual effects Music : Use built-in background music

: Use built-in background music Motion: Add zoom or pan effects

5. Save and Export

Click Finish video

Choose quality (1080p, 720p, 540p)

Click Export to save the edited video

Optional: Use Clipchamp (Advanced Editing)

Clipchamp is a free Microsoft tool with more effects and templates

Go to clipchamp.com or launch it from the Start menu

Offers timeline editing, transitions, stock footage, and social media formats

FAQs

Can I edit videos without downloading software in Windows 10?

Yes, the built-in Photos app includes a simple video editor.

Does Windows 10 include Movie Maker?

No, Movie Maker was discontinued. The Photos app replaced it with similar features.

Is Clipchamp safe and free?

Yes, it’s now owned by Microsoft. The free version is powerful enough for most users.