How to Edit Videos in Windows 10 in 5 Steps

Radu Tyrsina 

Want to trim, cut, or add music to videos without extra software? Windows 10 includes free video editing features that are easy to use – even for beginners.

Table of contents

Use the Built-In Video Editor in Photos App

1. Open the Photos App

  • Click Start > type Photos > open the app

2. Start a New Video Project

  • Click Video Editor at the top
  • Select New video project
  • Give your project a name

3. Add Videos to the Project

  • Click + Add > From this PC
  • Choose the video(s) you want to edit
  • Drag them to the Storyboard

4. Edit Your Video

  • Trim: Cut the beginning or end
  • Split: Divide into clips
  • Text: Add animated text
  • Filters: Apply visual effects
  • Music: Use built-in background music
  • Motion: Add zoom or pan effects

5. Save and Export

  • Click Finish video
  • Choose quality (1080p, 720p, 540p)
  • Click Export to save the edited video

Optional: Use Clipchamp (Advanced Editing)

  • Clipchamp is a free Microsoft tool with more effects and templates
  • Go to clipchamp.com or launch it from the Start menu
  • Offers timeline editing, transitions, stock footage, and social media formats

FAQs

Can I edit videos without downloading software in Windows 10?
Yes, the built-in Photos app includes a simple video editor.

Does Windows 10 include Movie Maker?
No, Movie Maker was discontinued. The Photos app replaced it with similar features.

Is Clipchamp safe and free?
Yes, it’s now owned by Microsoft. The free version is powerful enough for most users.

