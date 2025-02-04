How to Fix ERROR_PNP_REBOOT_REQUIRED 638 (0x27E)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_PNP_REBOOT_REQUIRED with error code 638 (0x27E) and description Device will not start without a reboot appears when a device or a driver has encountered an issue that requires a reboot to activate it again.

This error might appear in Plug and Play (PnP) devices such as printers, USB peripherals, network cards, or other hardware. First, you need to restart your computer and check if the issue appears again.

How can I fix ERROR_PNP_REBOOT_REQUIRED 638 (0x27E)?

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type devmgmt.msc and click OK to open the Device Manager app. From the list of system components, look for a driver icon with a yellow triangle with an exclamation mark. Right-click it and select Update driver from the context menu. Select Search automatically for drivers.

Windows will try to install the latest driver; however, if it fails, you can head to the device’s manufacturer’s website and download & install the driver manually. Alternatively, you can get a reliable third-party driver updater tool to ensure all the device drivers are up to date.

If there is no update available, you can follow these steps to reinstall the problematic driver:

Open Device Manager again, right-click the problematic driver, and select Uninstall device. Select Uninstall again. Once uninstalled, go to Action and select Scan for hardware changes from the context menu.

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Click Windows Update from the left pane. Select Check for updates. If there is an update available, click Download & install. Now go to Advanced options. Go to Additional options, and select Optional updates. If there is an update available, select it and click Download & install. Select Restart to install the updates.

3. Run the Hardware and Devices troubleshooter

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Click System from the left pane. Select Troubleshoot. Click Other troubleshooters. Locate Hardware and devices and select Run. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

4. Disable the affected device

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type devmgmt.msc and click OK to open the Device Manager app. Locate the problematic driver, right-click the driver, and select Properties from the context menu. Go to the Driver tab, and click the Disable device option. Select Yes on the following prompt. Click OK to confirm.

Visit the manufacturer’s website for your computer (HP, Dell, Asus). We are demonstrating the steps using an HP device here. Choose the device. Now, click Let HP detect your product and select the device. Select the Windows OS and version, then click Submit. Under All software and drivers, select BIOS-System Firmware. Choose the latest version and click Download. Once downloaded, double-click the file and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

6. Restore your PC to an older version

Press the Windows key, type control panel in the search box, and click Open from the list of options. Go to View by and select Large icons, then click Recovery. Select Open System Restore. On the System Restore wizard, select Choose a different restore point and click Next. From the list of available restore points, select the point before you get the ERROR_PNP_REBOOT_REQUIRED BSoD error, then click Next. Click Finish to initiate the process.

Windows will restart and restore your system settings to the chosen point. However, if it fails, and you get System Restore did not Complete Successfully message after restart, the conflicting drivers, or corrupted system files are to blame.

If all of the above methods fail, there might be an issue with the device. To find which one to replace, try testing the hardware on a different PC and checking for the BSoD error.

In conclusion, to fix the ERROR_PNP_REBOOT_REQUIRED, you can update/reinstall the device driver, install pending Windows updates, run the troubleshooter, disable the device, update the BIOS firmware, or restore your PC to an older version.

If you have any questions or suggestions about the BSoD error, feel free to mention them in the comments section below.