Excel for Windows Gets a ‘Get Data’ Dialog to Speed Up Data Imports

Now rolling out to Microsoft 365 subscribers

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Microsoft is giving Power Query in Excel for Windows its first major refresh in years. The company has introduced a new ‘Get Data’ dialog that streamlines how users discover and connect to external data sources. The feature is now rolling out to Microsoft 365 subscribers, and it works on Version 2509 (Build 16.0.19328.20000) or later.

The new dialog opens from Data > Get Data > Get Data (Preview) and replaces the older, long list-style connector menu with a cleaner, more intuitive layout. It includes a built-in search bar, quick access to popular data sources, and a “New” tab that shows the full connector library in one place.

Image: Microsoft
Image: Microsoft
Image: Microsoft

During testing, the modern Get Data dialog immediately drops users into the familiar Power Query import flow once a source is selected. Nothing changes in how transformations or steps appear; the redesign simply makes it easier and faster to get to that point.

According to Microsoft, the new dialog lays the groundwork for upcoming improvements like redesigned import flows and a fully modern Power Query editor. More modules will also appear inside this interface over time, making it a central hub for discovering and preparing data in Excel.

For now, users can continue importing data through the traditional Get Data categories if they prefer. If we come across other changes, we’ll keep you upto. Do try it and let us know how’s your experience.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

