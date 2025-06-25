Firefox 140 Brings Tab Unload, Custom Search, and Ends Pocket Integration To Stable Channel

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The latest Firefox release is here, and version 140 makes some smart changes that everyday users will notice. First up, there’s a tab unloading feature. If your browser’s been feeling sluggish under the weight of too many tabs.

You can now right-click and “Unload Tab” to clear it from memory without losing the page. It’s perfect for tab hoarders who want a faster browser without closing everything. Another useful addition is custom search engines.

If you’d rather not use Google or the baked-in options, just right-click a site’s search bar and add it. You can also head to settings and plug it in manually. While it is a small change, it opens the door for more control.

As seen above, there’s also a new option for vertical tab fans. You can now resize the pinned section by dragging a divider. What’s getting removed? Pocket is officially gone. The integration, toolbar icon, and New Tab links have all been stripped out. Mozilla already announced the service’s end, and now it’s reflected in the browser. Whether that’s a relief or a loss depends on how much you used it.

This release is also notable because it’s the new base version for Firefox ESR, the long-term support build used by organizations. That means businesses now get access to things like vertical tabs, improved tracking protection, and a cleaner sidebar—features regular users have had for months.

Some other features included in the Firefox stable version 140 are:

Smarter full-page translations that prioritize what’s in view

Address autofill now works in Italy, Poland, and Austria

Arabic Firefox builds get a native spellchecker

New dev tools like the CookieStore API support

You can finally remove the extensions button from the toolbar

Firefox 140 is available now for all platforms. You can check out the full release notes if you want to see every change.