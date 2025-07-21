Firefox 141 quietly arrives with AI-powered tab groups and more

You can download the latest version from the official website tomorrow

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Mozilla is rolling out Firefox 141 ahead of its official July 22 launch. While it’s a smaller update, it brings a few important changes. The most notable addition is AI-powered tab suggestions. Firefox can now recommend tabs and automatically name tab groups. This feature is on by default, but you can toggle it off from the General settings under the Tabs section.

Linux users will notice improved memory usage and a smoother update process. You no longer need to force a restart after updating via a package manager. On Windows 11, Firefox now uses native system font icons for window caption buttons, and WebGPU support is enabled.

The familiar gear icon on the New Tab page is also getting a refresh. It’s now labeled as a “Customize” button and comes with a subtle fade-in/fade-out animation for a cleaner look. For users in the Valencian region, Firefox now includes a Catalan (Valencian variant) spellcheck dictionary built-in.

Developers get a few upgrades too. Firefox 141 re-enables CHIPS (Cookies Having Independent Partitioned State), supports the closedby attribute, and adds the ability to clear the back/forward cache when a Clear-Site-Data: “cache” header is received. It also brings support for the webkitdirectory HTML attribute on Android.

For add-on creators, Mozilla added a new method, i18n.getPreferredSystemLanguages, which lets extensions access the operating system’s preferred language list, in addition to the browser’s accepted languages.

While Firefox 141 is already live for download on Mozilla’s FTP server, the official announcement, along with ESR updates (Firefox 140.1 ESR and 128.13 ESR), is expected tomorrow.