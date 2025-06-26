Firefox Has a New Home: Mozilla Launches Dedicated Firefox.com Download Hub

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Mozilla has quietly prepared a new homepage at firefox.com, where users can now download Firefox directly -but there’s a catch.

Until now, typing Firefox.com into your browser redirected you tomozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/, the official Firefox browser homepage. While the domain existed, it served only as a shortcut to Mozilla’s main site for downloads, features, and support. That appears to be changing.

Meet Firefox.com

You no longer need to visit mozilla.org to download Firefox. It’s now available directly from the newly branded firefox.com.

Firefox.com image credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

The site declares: “Firefox has moved – Same mission. Same values. Welcome to firefox.com.”

The revamped homepage includes Features and Resources sections to help new users understand what Firefox offers.

The browser’s features page highlights: “Firefox is the fast, lightweight, privacy-focused browser that works across all your devices.”

firefox.com website highlights Firefox features such as private browsing mode, password management, bookmarks, add-ons and extensions, interface customization, a PDF editor, fingerprinting protection, and advanced tracker blocking. It also includes Picture-in-Picture and the ability to translate websites locally, keeping your data on your device.

The Resources menu includes dropdown links to Firefox products (desktop and mobile), release notes, support, add-ons, and the official blog.

This move suggests that Mozilla may be preparing to launch firefox.com as a separate, branded destination, rather than simply a redirect to mozilla.org.. There’s been no official announcement yet; we spotted this change independently.

The usual Firefox download Page. Image Credit:Venkat/WindowsReport.

Making Firefox.com a full-fledged hub with downloads and feature highlights is a great step to reintroduce browser branding. Mozilla could have done this sooner, but they’re taking that step now.

What’s the Catch?

Now, when you visit Firefox.com, you won’t be redirected to mozilla.org/firefox—you can download and install Firefox directly. However, the site preselects the “Set Firefox as default browser” option during download. This means you might see prompts to make Firefox your default browser upon installation. To avoid this, simply uncheck the option on Firefox.com before downloading.

Visit firefox.com and share your feedback with Mozilla before they begin officially announcing or promoting it.