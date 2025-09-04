Fix: Silksong Controller not Working

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If the Silksong controller is not working on PC, it’s almost always a Steam Input profile, driver, or layout mismatch. These steps fix Xbox, DualShock, and Switch Pro pads.

Before you start

Update Windows, GPU drivers, and the controller firmware

Use a wired USB test first; then try Bluetooth

Close other gamepad tools (DS4Windows, reWASD) while testing

1. Set per-game Steam Input to Gamepad

In Steam: right-click the game → Properties → Controller → Override → Enable Steam Input or Gamepad Only. Relaunch the game.

2. Pick the right layout

Open Steam Big Picture → Manage Game → Controller Layout → choose “Gamepad” (XInput). Avoid keyboard/mouse templates unless needed for mods.

3. Disable duplicate mappers

If using DS4Windows/reWASD, enable “Hide DS4 controller” or close the tool so Windows doesn’t expose two devices to the game.

4. Fix Xbox controller on Bluetooth

Remove and re-pair in Windows Settings → Bluetooth. Prefer USB-C cable for initial pairing tests.

5. Enable PlayStation support in Steam

Steam Settings → Controller → enable PlayStation Configuration Support. For DualSense, also enable “Use Steam Input for PlayStation controllers.”

6. Switch Pro controller setup

Enable Nintendo Support and “Use Nintendo Button Layout” if preferred. Calibrate the stick drift in Windows/Steam.

7. Remove ghost HID devices

Device Manager → View hidden devices → Human Interface Devices → uninstall grayed-out gamepads. Reboot and reconnect the controller.

8. Force XInput mode where possible

Some pads toggle between DInput/XInput. Use the XInput switch or companion software to present as Xbox 360/One controller.

9. Verify exclusive access

Close overlay apps (Discord, GeForce Experience, RGB suites) that can hook inputs. Disable Steam overlay temporarily if inputs drop.

10. Check refresh rate/foreground window

Alt-tab behavior or high-HZ displays can cause missed input in some engines. Run in borderless window and cap to a common refresh as a test.

Tips

Keep only one controller connected during setup

Test with the Windows Game Controllers panel to confirm inputs register

FAQs

Why does my DualSense work via USB but not Bluetooth?

Old BT stacks or power saving. Re-pair, update drivers, and disable controller power management.

The pad works in menus but not in game.

Wrong layout profile. Apply a standard Gamepad layout per-game and restart.

Summary (ordered steps)

Set Steam Input to Gamepad Choose standard layout Remove duplicate mappers Re-pair or use USB Enable vendor support in Steam Clean HID devices; prefer XInput Close overlays; use borderless

Conclusion

Standardizing on Steam Input with a clean XInput path fixes most Silksong controller issues across Xbox, DualShock, and Switch Pro.