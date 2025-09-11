Fix: Uber Pro Card not Working

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your Uber Pro Card isn’t working at the pump, ATM, or checkout, start with simple checks, then work through targeted fixes. Most failures come down to activation issues, a locked card, insufficient funds, wrong PIN, or hitting transaction limits. Use the steps below in order to restore card functionality fast.

Before you start

Confirm the card is activated in the Uber Pro Card app.

Make sure you have enough available balance to cover the full amount plus any hold.

Check that the card isn’t locked or frozen in Card Controls.

Verify your PIN is correct or reset it in the app.

Review your daily and monthly spending or ATM limits.

1. Verify activation and identity

Open the Uber Pro Card app and confirm the card shows as Active and usable for purchases and ATM. If your Uber or card account is suspended or blocked, contact support inside the app to resolve first.

2. Make sure the card isn’t locked

In Wallet → Card Controls, toggle Lock card off. A locked card declines everywhere until you unlock it.

3. Check balance and pending holds

Gas stations and some merchants pre-authorize higher amounts. If available funds are lower than the hold, the transaction will fail. Add funds or try a smaller amount, then retry.

4. Confirm or reset your PIN

Declines at PIN pads are often a wrong PIN. Reset the PIN in the app, then try a chip transaction again.

5. Try chip at the counter instead of pay-at-pump

If the pump declines, go inside and run chip + PIN with the cashier. Pumps use strict pre-auth rules that can fail when balances are tight or the terminal is finicky.

6. Check spend and ATM limits

The card has hard caps that trigger declines when reached. Reference limits like daily card spend and ATM caps before retrying the transaction or waiting for the next day/month cycle reset.

Update the Uber Pro Card app, then sign out and sign back in. Outdated builds or expired sessions can block card controls or balance refresh.

8. Test a small purchase at a different merchant

Use a low-dollar chip purchase at a grocery or pharmacy. If that works, the issue is likely the original merchant terminal or category handling rather than your card.

9. Try an ATM balance inquiry then a small cash withdrawal

ATMs can confirm card status. If you’re near limits, remember the Uber Pro Card ATM rules per day and per month before retrying. Operator fees may apply depending on the ATM.

10. Move earnings or set up a backup payout

If funds are tight while you troubleshoot, cash out to your personal debit card using Instant Pay and pay with that card temporarily.

11. Check for account or program restrictions

The Uber Pro Card is powered by Branch, and banking services are provided by the sponsor bank listed on your card. If fraud controls or security flags trip, you may need to verify information with support before the card works again.

The fastest path is from the Uber Pro Card app: Account → Support to message the team. You can also call Branch Support at +1-415-941-3773 for general inquiries.

Tips

After a PIN reset, perform a chip transaction to sync the new PIN, then try tap-to-pay.

If a merchant decline persists, wait a few minutes and check for a pending authorization before retrying, to avoid duplicate holds.

Keep an eye on transaction count limits as well as dollar limits – both can cause declines.

FAQs

Why does my Uber Pro Card get declined at gas pumps?

Pumps place higher pre-auth holds. If available funds are lower than the hold, it’ll decline. Pay inside or start with a smaller amount.

What are the main Uber Pro Card limits I should know?

Examples include daily spend, monthly spend, and ATM limits such as per-day and per-month caps. Check your app for your current numbers.

Who issues the Uber Pro Card and who supports it?

The program is powered by Branch. Banking services are provided by the sponsor bank named on your card. Support is handled in the Uber Pro Card app by Branch.

How do I keep using my earnings if the card is down?

Use Instant Pay to cash out to your personal debit card (multiple times per day) and pay with that card temporarily.

Summary

Activate card and verify account status. 2) Unlock the card. 3) Confirm funds and holds. 4) Reset PIN. 5) Try chip at the counter. 6) Review spend and ATM limits. 7) Update and re-auth the app. 8) Test a small purchase elsewhere. 9) Use ATM for a quick status check. 10) Use Instant Pay as a backup. 11) Clear any security flags with support. 12) Contact Support via the app or phone.

Conclusion

Most Uber Pro Card issues trace back to activation, lock status, PIN errors, insufficient funds due to pre-authorizations, or hard limits. Work through the steps in order and, if needed, escalate inside the Uber Pro Card app so Branch can review your account and lift any blocks.