Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Joins Microsoft and Anthropic as Senior Advisor

It’s becoming increasingly common for political leaders to find a second act in Silicon Valley. The latest to make that move is former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has joined both Microsoft and AI startup Anthropic as a senior advisor.

Sunak, who stepped down after the July general election, said proceeds from the roles will go to The Richmond Project, a charity he co-founded with his wife Akshata Murty.

His positions will focus on global strategy, macroeconomic trends, and AI governance, areas that align closely with his policy work while in office.

According to the UK’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA), both roles comply with post-ministerial rules. Sunak is barred from lobbying the government or sharing privileged information for two years.

He now joins a growing list of prominent figures entering the tech sphere. Former U.S. President Barack Obama has advised Netflix on programming strategy, while French ex-minister Cédric O became a key figure in AI governance circles.

Microsoft confirmed Sunak will speak at its upcoming Microsoft Summit. Meanwhile, Anthropic, backed by Amazon and Google, said his guidance will help shape its global AI strategy.

