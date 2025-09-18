Fortnite 37.30 Patch Notes : New Features, Updates, and Fixes Detailed

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Epic Games has released the Fortnite v37.30 update, following recent reports of server downtime. The latest patch brings new creative tools, including the Lonewolf Lair prefabs and galleries, alongside the new 2025 Birthday Cake prop to mark Fortnite’s 8th anniversary.

Epic has also updated the User Interfaces Feature (UIF) template. It will give creators more flexibility with custom keybinds and experimental player inputs.

Multi-island monetization comes to Creator Portal

Creators now have access to a multi-island Monetization dashboard directly in the Creator Portal. Epic says the tool will expand with analytics over time. Let’s not forget that the legacy analytics site is being retired on November 3, 2025. In short, Epic wants to make the Creator Portal the hub for all earnings data.

Epic has further confirmed in the patch notes that the long-awaited General Physics Beta will debut with v37.40. Once live, creators can publish physics-enabled islands, letting players push, topple, and interact with objects for more immersive gameplay.

Device and UEFN fixes improve stability

The update also delivers a range of device improvements, such as new user options for the Skilled Interaction and Changing Booth devices, plus fixes for Launch Pads and Voting Option devices.

For UEFN, creators gain drag-and-drop support for assets, symmetry in the Paint Vertex tool, and experimental prefab editing. Several crashes, serialization loops, and template errors have also been resolved.

Epic also addressed several community-reported bugs, including UEFN restart issues, Pop-Up device malfunctions, Weapon Canting glitches, and Item Spawner errors. These fixes improve stability across creative islands and reduce frustrations for builders.

Epic MegaGrants reminder

Epic also highlighted that Cycle 2 of Epic MegaGrants 2025 is closing soon, with submissions for UEFN island ideas due by September 22.

Fixes and Improvements

Device Updates and Fixes

Epic has rolled out several device-level fixes with the 37.30 update. For starters, Fortnite players can now expect smoother interaction with mechanics like the Skilled Interaction device. It gets a new option to hide its UI until all interactions are complete.

Moving on, issues with Skydive Volumes blocking entry have been resolved, while the Launch Pad now correctly accounts for rotation when launching players. The Voting Option device also works as intended, preventing duplicate votes, while the Changing Booth has a new option to hide its beacon.

UEFN Updates and Fixes

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) sees a bunch of quality-of-life upgrades. Developers can now drag assets directly into the outliner or prefab editor viewport to create entities. The update also brings new support for symmetry in the Paint Vertex tool, making creative workflows faster.

Epic has also improved the stability by fixing editor crashes related to invalid landscapes, entity prefabs, and Mesh Plate actors. A long-standing issue with team swaps affecting disguises has also been patched, with a full resolution expected in v37.40.

Scene Graph, Verse, and URC

Behind the scenes, Epic has updated its development framework. Now, Scene Graph changes prevent child entities derived from prefabs from being incorrectly reparented. Additionally, Verse scripting has been updated with default initializers that behave more predictably.

That’s not all; Epic is also deprecating some outdated operations. For creators relying on Unreal Revision Control, an annoying server error has been addressed, which will reduce workflow interruptions.

