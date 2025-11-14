Fortnite Launches on Xbox for PC November 18 as Play Anywhere Title, with Crew Perks for Game Pass Ultimate

Epic Games and Microsoft are expanding Fortnite’s reach once again. Fortnite will officially launch for Xbox on PC on November 18, giving players a new way to play the battle royale through Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The game will also be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, which means your progress, purchases, and cosmetic collection will sync across Xbox consoles, PC, and supported handhelds.

Fortnite Crew joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

On the same day, Microsoft is adding Fortnite Crew to every Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at no additional cost. Normally priced at $11.99 per month, Fortnite Crew gives players monthly rewards, premium pass access, and even a Rocket League perk, making Game Pass Ultimate more valuable for Fortnite fans.

Image: Fortnite

What’s included in Fortnite Crew?

Fortnite Crew Pack: A Fortnite Crew-exclusive bundle that includes a new Outfit, plus at least one matching accessory like a Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, or Emote. The November Crew Pack includes the racer Maxx Speed Outfit!

A Fortnite Crew-exclusive bundle that includes a new Outfit, plus at least one matching accessory like a Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, or Emote. The November Crew Pack includes the racer Maxx Speed Outfit! Battle Pass: Access to claim premium rewards from the Battle Pass as you level up. Including Outfits, Back Blings, and more!

Access to claim premium rewards from the Battle Pass as you level up. Including Outfits, Back Blings, and more! OG Pass: Access to claim premium rewards from the OG Pass as you level up. Including items that are a fusion of new and classic!

Access to claim premium rewards from the OG Pass as you level up. Including items that are a fusion of new and classic! LEGO Pass: Access to claim premium rewards from the LEGO Pass as you level up. Including items to use in LEGO Fortnite!

Access to claim premium rewards from the LEGO Pass as you level up. Including items to use in LEGO Fortnite! Music Pass: Access to claim premium rewards from the Music Pass as you level up. Including Instruments, Jam Tracks, and more items to use in Fortnite Festival!

Access to claim premium rewards from the Music Pass as you level up. Including Instruments, Jam Tracks, and more items to use in Fortnite Festival! 1,000 V-Bucks: Each month, you’ll be rewarded 1,000 V-Bucks to put towards Outfits, Emotes, and more in the Fortnite Shop.

Each month, you’ll be rewarded 1,000 V-Bucks to put towards Outfits, Emotes, and more in the Fortnite Shop. Rocket Pass Premium: Your Fortnite Crew membership even offers a benefit outside of Fortnite! You’ll also get access to Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League.

Remember, Bonus Benefits are only guaranteed for the then-current edition of Fortnite Crew. They may be changed from month to month or discontinued.

How Game Pass Ultimate users activate it

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers simply need to log into Fortnite or Rocket League on Xbox console, Xbox on PC, or supported handhelds to start receiving Crew benefits automatically. You can check more details here.