Foxconn Subsidiary Plans Major Vietnam Expansion to Build Xbox Hardware and More

Foxconn’s manufacturing expansion in Vietnam is picking up steam again, and this time it could have a direct impact on future Xbox hardware. According to a new filing submitted to Bac Ninh province’s environmental authorities, first reported by Reuters, Fushan Technology, a Foxconn subsidiary, is seeking approval to scale up its production lines to include Xbox gaming devices and a wider range of electronic components.

The document also reveals that Fushan plans to boost its smartphone output by an additional 30 million units, raising its yearly total to 140 million. On top of that, the company intends to start producing charging accessories for upcoming smart rings, the new wave of compact wearables that blend fitness tracking with smartwatch-style features.

The upgrade work at the facility has already begun, and full operations are expected to be underway by April next year. Interestingly, this factory isn’t new to major hardware production. It originally served as a manufacturing hub for Nokia and Microsoft’s mobile devices, and the filing notes that it still holds the capacity to produce up to 100,000 drones annually.

There’s no word from Fushan Technology Vietnam related to this expansion yet. But as Reuters highlights, Foxconn’s expansive investment strategy in Vietnam continues to accelerate. The company has already poured more than $3.2 billion into the country since first entering in the 2000s, with most of its activity now centered in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.

Given Foxconn’s role as a key supplier for Apple, Microsoft, and other major tech brands, the increased capacity hints that Vietnam is becoming even more important to global hardware production, including the future of Xbox manufacturing.