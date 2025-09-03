FrankerFaceZ not Working: 8 Fixes to Apply

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

FrankerFaceZ not working on Twitch usually comes down to browser conflicts, caching, or site permissions. Follow the steps below in order and test after each one.

Before you start

Confirm FFZ is installed and enabled in your browser’s extensions.

Try a different browser profile or Incognito/Private window to rule out profile issues.

Note any other Twitch extensions (BetterTTV, 7TV) in case of conflicts.

1. Hard-refresh Twitch

Press Ctrl+F5 (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+R (Mac) on a Twitch page. This forces fresh scripts and can reload FFZ assets that failed to initialize.

2. Reorder or disable conflicting extensions

Disable other Twitch add-ons (BetterTTV/7TV/ad-blockers/script managers), refresh, then re-enable one by one. Conflicts in script injection order can block FFZ.

3. Clear site data for twitch.tv

In your browser, clear cookies and cached files for twitch.tv only. Corrupt local storage or stale FFZ settings can prevent emote rendering.

4. Allow required site permissions

Ensure FFZ is allowed on twitch.tv in the extension settings. In Chrome/Edge, set “Allow on all sites” or at least on twitch.tv, and allow “Access to file URLs” if requested.

5. Disable strict tracking protection on Twitch

Tight anti-tracking (uBlock Origin, Firefox ETP Strict, Brave shields) can block FFZ CDN assets. Lower shields for twitch.tv or whitelist the FFZ domains.

6. Reset FFZ profile settings

Open the FFZ control center on Twitch, export your settings, then reset to defaults. Re-enable modules progressively to find the breaking toggle.

7. Reinstall FFZ cleanly

Remove the extension, close the browser fully, reopen, and reinstall from the official store. This refreshes the injected content scripts and permissions.

8. Try a clean browser profile

Create a new Chrome/Firefox profile and install only FFZ. If it works there, your main profile has a conflicting rule, extension, or corrupted cache.

Tips

If only some channels break, the issue is likely per-channel data or a specific mod; clear site data and retest.

Running both FFZ and BetterTTV is fine, but keep both updated and avoid overlapping features.

FAQs

Why do FFZ emotes show as text?

Because the FFZ script didn’t initialize or its assets were blocked. Clear twitch.tv data and relax shields.

Does FFZ work on mobile?

Not in the native mobile app. Use a mobile browser in desktop mode with the extension supported.

Summary

Conclusion

Work through the list in order. Most “FrankerFaceZ not working” cases are fixed by clearing twitch.tv data, relaxing blockers, and reinstalling FFZ.