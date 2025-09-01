Games Joining Xbox This Week (September 1–5)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced the list of new titles coming to Xbox between September 1 and September 5. On September 1, you can get your hands-on Bad Cheese, a psychological horror inspired by 1920s animation. The game mixes unsettling family drama with eerie cartoon vibes for a truly offbeat experience.

On September 2, Xbox GamePass will add Scar-Lead Salvation, which is a mystery-driven adventure with procedural layouts and AI guidance. Besides that, Nachtmahr is also joining the Game Pass on the same day. In this game, you sign up for a magical unicorn journey through five poetic realms.

Then comes September 3, bringing several options. You’ll be able to play Attic Archive, a retro compilation of 1980s classics, or try Deadzone: Rogue, a roguelite FPS set aboard a hostile space station. Besides that, puzzle fans get Dragon Snack, while horror enthusiasts can check out The Nameless City, inspired by Lovecraft.

The most anticipated release lands on September 4, as Hollow Knight: Silksong finally arrives day one on Game Pass. You can take on the role of Hornet, facing new lands, enemies, and mysteries.

That’s not all; Above Snakes, a Wild West survival RPG, launches the same day, alongside Adventure of Samsara, and Chocolate Factory Simulator. Next, you have Detective – Scene Crime, Double Dangerous, Fling to the Finish, Gunsmith Simulator, Hell is Us, and more on the same day as well.

On September 5, the schedule gets even busier. If you’re into horror games, you can jump right into Cronos: The New Dawn, while action lovers can pilot mechs in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion. Additionally, sports fans finally get NBA 2K26, offering enhanced gameplay across MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyNBA.

Besides those, you can also explore Soulbind: Tales of the Underworld, Sokocat: Islands – Remastered, Psycho Dream, Carnival Heroes, DeTechtive 2112, Dragon Ruins, and more. In short, this week covers everything from indie horror to big-budget sequels, proving September is off to a strong start for Xbox players.