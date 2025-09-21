Games launching on Xbox this week: EA Sports FC 26, Silent Hill f, and more

The latest lineup has something for everybody

A new week means a fresh lineup of Xbox game releases, and this time it’s packed with bunch of games for everyone to enjoy through September 22 to 26.

First, let’s talk about EA Sports FC 26. The latest soccer title lands September 26 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Game Pass. The game comes with revamled gameplay, modes, Authentic Gameplay, Copetitive Gameplay, and much more.

If you’re into horror games, Silent Hill f creeps in on September 25. The game takes you to 1960s Japan, where a town shrouded in fog twists into a world of nightmares. The Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, promises even more haunting story. If you prefer side-scrolling mayhem, Hotel Barcelona drops September 26. You can face killers and fight through horror-themed floors in a brutal roguelike.

For something lighter, Slime Rancher 2 drops in early access on September 23. Additionally, strategy fans can try the Game Preview Endless Legend 2 on September 22. You get to build empires across a world which is on n the brink of extinction.

Other highlights include Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (September 25), NBA Bounce (September 26). The latter offers arcade-style basketball with all 30 NBA teams. Last but not least, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, the latest remake, drops on September 26.

Well, there are a lot of games coming to Xbox alongwith the ones mentioned above. You can check out the full lineup here.